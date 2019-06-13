{{featured_button_text}}

ONEONTA — Seven out of nine players in the batting order got hits in the Glens Falls Dragons’ 6-1 win over Oneonta in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at Damaschke Field on Thursday.

The Dragons (5-5) pounded out 15 hits. Shamus Connolly and Nick Kondo led the way by each going 3 for 5. Connolly drove in three runs while Kondo had two RBIs.

Brandon Kruzinski, Connor Smith, Michael Golankiewicz and Nicholas Carnevale each added two hits.

Kruzinski singled to lead off the game, stole second and went to third on an error before scoring the Dragons’ first run on Connolly’s single.

The Dragons scored one more in the fourth and erupted for four runs in the fifth. Kruzinski, Kondo and Connolly all drove in runs in the fifth. Kruzinski and Connolly are each hitting .375, while Connolly has eight RBIs for the season.

Peter Kemble pitched five innings for the win. He allowed four hits and one run, striking out four and walking one. Christopher Difiore pitched four innings of relief. He struck out six and allowed just two hits.

Dragons 6, Outlaws 1

Glens Falls (5-5) 100 140 000 — 6 15 0

Oneonta (4-6) 000 010 000 — 1 6 4

WP — Peter Kemble. LP — J.R. Langworthy. 2B — Nick Kondo (GF), Ben Bianco (O).

