Big fifth inning lifts Stampede

Notes: In a battle of two of the top teams in the league, the Stampede came from behind and used a six-run fifth inning to propel them to a 10-7 win. Ballston Spa’s Connor Garrant pitched three innings in relief and allowed no earned runs while striking out three. In the fifth inning, South Glens Falls’ Charlie Bammert had a two-run single to tie the game, Lake George’s Brody McCabe hit a two-run single to give the Stampede a two-run lead and South Glens Falls’ Jackson Salaway followed it up with a tworun double to give the Stampede a four-run lead. Charlie Bammert went 3 for 5 with a double and 3 RBIs, Ballston Spa’s Nate DiNuzzo went 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored and Lake George’s Luke Sheldon went 1 for 3 with a double and 2 runs scored. The Stampede improved to 13-2 with the win.