Big fields to chase after Section II crowns (with links to brackets, schedule)

High school athletes finally have some plaques to chase.
And it looks like everybody’s coming to the party.
Pairings were drawn up for Section II baseball, softball and boys lacrosse tournaments on Sunday. These will be the first sectional playoffs since the pandemic shut down sports right after the 2020 winter sectionals.
BRACKETS: Spring sectional playoff pairings
Baseball: Class AA
Baseball: Class A
Baseball: Class B
Baseball: Class C
Baseball: Class D
Softball: Class AA
Softball: Class A
Softball: Class B
Softball: Class C
Softball: Class D
Boys Lacrosse: Class A
Boys Lacrosse: Class B
Boys Lacrosse: Class C
Boys Lacrosse: Class D
Girls Lacrosse: Class A
Girls Lacrosse: Class B
Girls Lacrosse: Class C
Girls Lacrosse: Class D
The brackets for baseball and softball look as packed as they did before the coronavirus wrecked everyone’s schedules. The Class C competition in both tournaments sports a 22-team field, forcing six play-in games for each.
This spring’s sectionals will be unusual in that almost all games will be hosted by the better-seeded team. Only boys lacrosse will use neutral sites for championship games. And all of the action will take place in a very short time frame, with games beginning Monday and concluding no later than June 15.
One other unique aspect of this spring’s playoffs — the sectional finals will conclude the season for all sports. Spring state championships were cancelled long ago.
South Glens Falls drew the No. 1 seed for Class A in baseball. The Foothills Council champions got a bye in the first round and host a quarterfinal on Thursday. Queensbury (seeded sixth), Glens Falls (12th) and Hudson Falls (13th) will get right to work on Tuesday with first-round games.
Greenwich is seeded fourth in the jam-packed Class C baseball bracket. Hadley-Luzerne is eighth, Lake George ninth and Whitehall 10th.
In baseball’s Class D, Fort Ann got the second seed and gets a bye into Saturday’s semifinals. Argyle (third), Salem (fourth) and Hartford-Fort Edward (fifth) begin play on Thursday with quarterfinals.
Salem is the No. 1 seed in softball’s Class D, which is a four-team affair made up exclusively of Adirondack League teams. Argyle (second), Fort Ann (third) and Fort Edward-Hartford (fourth) also take part, with semifinals on Tuesday and the final on Thursday.
Foothills Council champ South Glens Falls is slotted as the second seed in Class A. Three other Foothills teams join them in the lower bracket — Queensbury (third), Glens Falls (10th) and Hudson Falls (11th).
There are local teams all over the 22-team Class C softball field, with second-seeded Whitehall getting the best ranking. Lake George is seeded third, Warrensburg fourth, Saratoga Catholic fifth and Greenwich sixth.
In Class B softball, Schuylerville (seventh) and Granville (10th) will play each other in Tuesday’s first round.
In the boys lacrosse pairings released Sunday night, Foothills champ South Glens Falls got the top spot in Class C. Glens Falls was seeded third. Queensbury drew the third seed in Class B. In Class D, Schuylerville is third and Greenwich fifth.
Girls lacrosse pairings were posted on Saturday night. One change in the brackets on Sunday moved Greenwich and Schuylerville into a Class D quarterfinal on Tuesday.
The Section II Boys Tennis Tournament is already underway. Lake George, Queensbury and Saratoga hold No. 1 seeds in that event. Track and field will hold various competitions throughout the week.
