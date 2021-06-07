Big fields to chase after Section II crowns (with links to brackets, schedule)

High school athletes finally have some plaques to chase.

And it looks like everybody’s coming to the party.

Pairings were drawn up for Section II baseball, softball and boys lacrosse tournaments on Sunday. These will be the first sectional playoffs since the pandemic shut down sports right after the 2020 winter sectionals.

The brackets for baseball and softball look as packed as they did before the coronavirus wrecked everyone’s schedules. The Class C competition in both tournaments sports a 22-team field, forcing six play-in games for each.

This spring’s sectionals will be unusual in that almost all games will be hosted by the better-seeded team. Only boys lacrosse will use neutral sites for championship games. And all of the action will take place in a very short time frame, with games beginning Monday and concluding no later than June 15.

One other unique aspect of this spring’s playoffs — the sectional finals will conclude the season for all sports. Spring state championships were cancelled long ago.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}