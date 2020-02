Will Bickford of South Glens Falls was named the Foothills Council MVP and Bowler of the Year as part of the league's 2019-20 all-star team.

Bickford had a league-high average of 223. Also on the first team from South High are Jacob Hall (213) and Mykal Brunelle (205). Payton Granger of Glens Falls (200) and Logan Bennett of Hudson Falls (202) also made the first team.