SARATOGA SPRINGS — Scott Berliner, the assistant pro at Hiland Park Golf Club, won the NENY Section PGA Professional Championship on Wednesday at Saratoga Spa State Golf Course.
Berliner, who fired a 5-under-par 67 on Tuesday, shot a 69 Wednesday to finish with an 8-under-par 136, three strokes ahead of runner-up Eric Mabee the head pro at CC of Pittsfield.
The win was worth $2,000 and assured Berliner a spot in the 53rd PGA Professional Championship, April 26-29 at Omni Barton Creek Resort and Spa in Austin, Texas.
