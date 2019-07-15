{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE PLACID — Scott Berliner, the PGA assistant professional at Hiland Golf Club, won the Northeastern New York PGA Pro Classic No. 4 at the Lake Placid Club on Monday.

Berliner shot a 2-under-par 69 to win by two strokes. Winning prize was $680. Bob Cain of Saratoga National tied for seveth.

