GLENS FALLS — Scott Berliner was the winner for the fourth straight year in the Donald Ross Classic, which concluded Monday at Glens Falls Country Club.

Berliner, the PGA assistant professional at Hiland Park Golf Club, shot a 68 on Sunday and a 69 on Monday for a 6-under-par 137, winning by eight strokes over Chris Sanger and Michael Decker. It was Berliner's seventh Donald Ross title overall.

Berliner, up by one shot to start the second round, was tied for first place with Sanger after a bogey on the first hole. But Berliner birdied holes 3, 4 and 5 to pull away. He took home $1,700.

Tom Sullivan, PGA head professional at Wyantenuck Country Club, won the Legends division. 

