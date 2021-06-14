Berliner wins Donald Ross Classic

QUEENSBURY — Scott Berliner shot a 3-under-par 68 on Monday to win the two-day Donald Ross Classic by four strokes.

Berliner, the PGA Assistant Professional at Saratoga Spa Golf Course, finished the tournament with a 141. The Tournament is played the first day at Sagamore Resort & Golf Club and the second day at Glens Falls Country Club. The winner's purse was $1,650.

Robert Cain of Saratoga National placed second at 145. There were 29 finishers in the professional division.

Mike McAlliser of Hiland Park Golf Club finished fifth in the legends division.

