{{featured_button_text}}

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Hiland Park's Scott Berliner tied for third place in the 43rd National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship on Sunday on the Wanamaker Course at the PGA Golf Club.

Berliner finished at a 2-under-par 286 over four days. He was six strokes behind the winning golfer, Alex Beach. Berliner's best round was on Sunday, a 68.

The tournament field had 132 golfers.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments