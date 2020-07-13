Berliner, McAllister top golf tournament

LAKE PLACID — Scott Berliner and Mike McAllister won divisions of the Northeastern New York PGA's Pro Classic No. 3 at Whiteface Resort and Golf Club on Monday.
Berliner, the assistant professional at Saratoga Golf Club, was the overall champion with a 7-under-par 64. He won by four strokes over Justin Hearley of Normanside Country Club.
McAllister, assistant pro at Hiland Golf Course, won the Legends Division by one stroke with a total of 78.
