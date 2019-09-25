VOORHEESVILLE — Scott Berliner, an assistant pro at Hiland Park Country Club, reached the semifinals of the NENYPGA Match Play Championships at Colonie Golf and Country Club before losing.
On Tuesday, Berliner defeated Marc Levesque, of Wyantenuck Country Club, 4 and 3 in the round of 16, and Bob Cain 2 and 1 in the quarterfinals.
Jeremy Kerr, of Mohawk Golf Club, beat Berliner 1 up (19 holes) in the semifinals Wednesday morning.
Berliner has won the event three times, in 2011, 2015 and 2016.
