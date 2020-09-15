Berliner captures Northeastern NY PGA Assistant Pro championship

SCHENECTADY — Scott Berliner, the assistant pro at Saratoga Spa Golf Course, won the Northeastern New York PGA Assistant championship Monday in a seven-hole playoff.

Playing at Schenectady Municipal Golf Course, Berliner shot a 70-71-141 to tie Chris Ferraro at 3-under par. They battled through seven holes of a sudden-death playoff before Berliner made par on the par-4 seventh hold and Ferraro came up just short of making par.

Berliner and Ferraro will both represent the NENY PGA in the PGA Assistant Championship in November.

Berliner, exempt from qualifying, and Ferraro will both represent the Northeastern New York PGA in the PGA Assistant Championship in Port St. Lucie, Florida, in November.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0