PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Scott Berliner, the PGA Assistant Professional at Hiland Park Golf Club, won the Northeastern New York PGA National Car Rental Assistant Championship on Tuesday.
Berliner shot 65 in the first round and closed with a 70 to finish nine under par, winning by seven shots. Berliner has won the title in eight of the last 10 years. He qualified to compete in the PGA National Car Rental Assistant Championship in Port St. Lucie, Fla., Nov. 14-17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.