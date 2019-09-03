{{featured_button_text}}

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Scott Berliner, the PGA Assistant Professional at Hiland Park Golf Club, won the Northeastern New York PGA National Car Rental Assistant Championship on Tuesday.

Berliner shot 65 in the first round and closed with a 70 to finish nine under par, winning by seven shots. Berliner has won the title in eight of the last 10 years. He qualified to compete in the PGA National Car Rental Assistant Championship in Port St. Lucie, Fla., Nov. 14-17.

