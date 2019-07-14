{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Sean Bergeron did it all on Sunday night, pitching 7 2/3 innings for the win while going 3 for 4 at the plate as the Glens Falls Dragons beat Oneonta 10-7 at East Field.

The Dragons scored three times in the first inning, then Nicholas Campana and Bergeron hit back-to-back solo home runs in the third. Four more crossed in the fifth.

Bergeron gave up two runs on four hits and struck out seven for his first win of the season. The Dragons survived a five-run rally by Oneonta in the ninth.

Whitehall’s Evan St. Claire went 3 for 5 for the Dragons and scored twice. Jack Kelleher drove in two runs.

Glens Falls improved to 11-23 in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League and got out of the basement in the East Division.

