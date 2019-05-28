GLENS FALLS — Queensbury's Alex Benway, 29, won the Memorial Mile on Monday, finishing in 4 minutes, 31 seconds.
Glens Falls' Matthew Flint, 29, was second in 4:49, while Queensbury's Tyler Harrington, 16, placed third in 4:56.
Queensbury's Christine Benway, 25, was the top female finisher in 6:35. She was followed by Queensbury's Grace Corlew, 16, in 6:36 and Queensbury's Grace Eppedico, 16, in 6:36.
Ninety-eight runners took part.
