Bentley's Jazzy Burke named to Northeast 10 Weekly Honor Roll in volleyball.

WALTHAM, Mass. — Former Lake George standout Jazzy Burke, a sophomore at Bentley University, was named to the Northeast 10 Weekly Honor Roll in women's volleyball.

In three victories last week, Burke totaled 34 digs and seven aces in eight sets, with averages of 4.25 digs and 0.88 aces. She had 18 digs and five aces against Franklin Pierce, and 12 digs and two aces against St. Michael's. She also had a .976 reception percentage with only one error in 42 chances. Bentley is 14-4 overall with a six-match winning streak.

