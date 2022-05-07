 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beers wins Prospect Mt. race

LAKE GEORGE — AJ Beers of Manlius was the top runner in the 34th annual Prospect Mountain Road Race on Saturday morning.

Beers covered the 5.67 miles to the top of the mountain in 37 minutes, 10 seconds. Eric McKnight was second, followed by Jacob Erdman.

The top female runner was Jacqueline Shakar of Sutton, Massachusetts, in 53:35. Freddi Triback was second and Karen Encarnacion took third.

Ninety-nine runners finished the race, which goes from the base to the top of Prospect Mountain.

