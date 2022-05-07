Beers wins Prospect Mt. race

LAKE GEORGE — AJ Beers of Manlius was the top runner in the 34th annual Prospect Mountain Road Race on Saturday morning.

Beers covered the 5.67 miles to the top of the mountain in 37 minutes, 10 seconds. Eric McKnight was second, followed by Jacob Erdman.

The top female runner was Jacqueline Shakar of Sutton, Massachusetts, in 53:35. Freddi Triback was second and Karen Encarnacion took third.

Ninety-nine runners finished the race, which goes from the base to the top of Prospect Mountain.

Prospect Mt. Race — Top 45 Runner (City);Time 1. AJ Beers (Manlius);37:10 2. Eric McKnight (Saratoga);39:55 3. Jacob Erdman (Queensbury);40:29 4. Jamal Vazquez (Gloversville);41:36 5. Mark A Staples (Holyoke, Mass.);45:36 6. Richard Larsen (Shelburne Falls, Mass.);45:48 7. Nick Underwood (Queensbury);46:51 8. Andrew Eyer (Gansevoort);48:38 9. Casey Corrigan (Queensbury);48:56 10. Shawn Spriggs (Potsdam);49:18 11. Joe Cetnar (Fort Johnson);49:44 12. Tim Bardin (Queensbury);49:58 13. Randall Cannell (Broadalbin);50:25 14. Kevin Karashay (Glens Falls);51:01 15. Jeff Gould (Gardner, Mass.);51:18 16. T.J. Sherwin (Albany);51:37 17. Al Ladd (Colrain, Mass.);52:53 18. Jacqueline Shakar (Sutton, Mass.);53:35 19. Patrick Teora (Albany);53:41 20. Freddi Triback (Lynn, Mass.);54:21 21. Karen Encarnacion (Attleboro, Mass.);54:55 22. Hunter Livingstone (Saratoga);55:13 23. Matthew Smith (Lake George);55:23 24. Michael Hoberman (Shelburne Falls, Mass.);55:24 25. Adam Ostrander (Queensbury);56:09 26. Nick Demos (Queensbury);56:25 27. Donna Smyth (Vernon, Vt.);56:38 28. Adam Burn (Guilderland);56:55 29. Brian Walfield (Lynn, Mass.);56:59 30. Mike Langevin (Albany);57:24 31. Mariel Swan (Diamond Point);59:07 32. Susan Demos (Queensbury); 59:39 33. Al Bills (Waterford);59:49 34. Darci Whitney (Lake Placid);1:00:01 35. Pierre Poulin (Granville);1:00:03 36. Will McGivney (Diamond Point);1:01:22 37. Fraser Strain (Diamond Point);1:01:47 38. Mark Sager (Glens Falls);1:02:25 39. Julie Urbanski (Stillwater);1:02:46 40. Lewis Santoni (Glens Falls);1:02:57 41. Tilden Knowlton (Fort Edward);1:03:10 42. Bri Knowlton (Fort Edward);1:03:11 43. Mary Wilday (Lake George);1:03:12 44. Andy Portuese (Queensbury);1:03:32 45. Tom Portuese (Queensbury);1:03:32

