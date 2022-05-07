Beers wins Prospect Mt. race Post-Star staff report May 7, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LAKE GEORGE — AJ Beers of Manlius was the top runner in the 34th annual Prospect Mountain Road Race on Saturday morning.Beers covered the 5.67 miles to the top of the mountain in 37 minutes, 10 seconds. Eric McKnight was second, followed by Jacob Erdman. The top female runner was Jacqueline Shakar of Sutton, Massachusetts, in 53:35. Freddi Triback was second and Karen Encarnacion took third.Ninety-nine runners finished the race, which goes from the base to the top of Prospect Mountain. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Aj Beers Runner Sport Mountain Jacqueline Shakar Eric Mcknight Karen Encarnacion Massachusetts Road Race Prospect Mountain Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Duffy sisters bring competitive spark to Queensbury girls lacrosse Members of the Duffy family play all kinds of sports at Queensbury. And there are more to come. Spartans beat SGF, close in on Foothills title (with video) Queensbury beat South High 4-3 on Tuesday, putting the Spartans in line to win the Foothills Council title. Caron retires 21 in a row in QHS victory Adrian Caron finished one batter short of a perfect game as Queensbury defeated Hudson Falls on Monday. Thunder release (somewhat quirky) schedule for 2022-23 The Adirondack Thunder released their 2022-23 ECHL schedule on Thursday. ROUNDUP: Eagles' bats come through in victory over Warriors; Horde stay unbeaten in league Monday's high school baseball roundup. ROUNDUP: Gould nearly perfect as Whitehall wins, improved to 7-0 in league Thursday's softball roundup. ROUNDUP: Whitehall downs Argyle Tuesday's high school baseball roundup. Bob Henke column: Dealing with hepatica and toad toxins Bob Henke is back to the question bad in this week's outdoors column. ROUNDUP: Nelson's one-hitter carries Horde to victory Thursday's baseball roundup. ROUNDUP: Burghers score in 7th to defeat Horde Monday's high school softball roundup. Watch Now: Related Video Seahawks and Buccaneers to play NFL's first regular season game in Germany Freestyle skiers let loose with flares in incredible display of skill and color AP Freestyle skiers let loose with flares in incredible display of skill and color Golfer praised for discussing her period during interview AP Golfer praised for discussing her period during interview Ben Joyce throws fasted pitch in college baseball history AP Ben Joyce throws fasted pitch in college baseball history