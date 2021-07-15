Beaver's grand slam ices Granville win

GRANVILLE 15, ADIRONDACK 6

Notes: After a downpour caused a delayed start, Granville's rules this Tri-County Middle League game. Melody Schinski and Madison Wilson each had a double and runs scored. After a brief comeback by Adirondack, Granville scored seven over the next two innings, including a grand slam by Rachel Beaver over the left-field fence in the top of the fifth to ice the victory. Isabella Tucci extended her seven-game hitting streak with a double in the third, and the Smith sisters (Alexis and Gabrielle) each contributed a single with 2 RBIs for Adirondack.