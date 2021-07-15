Beaver's grand slam ices Granville win

GRANVILLE 15, ADIRONDACK 6
League: TCML Softball
Granville;503;34; —;15;13;1
Adirondack;204;00; —;6;3;5
WP — Madison Wilson. LP — Addison Swan (0-7). 2B — Melody Schinski (Gra), Madison Wilson (Gra), Isabella Tucci (Adir). HR — Rachel Beaver (Gra).
Granville highlights: Rachel Beaver 2-2, HR, 4 RBIs, 3 R, BB, Melody Schinski 2-4, 2B, 2 R, RBI, Madison Wilson 3-3, 2B, 3 RBIs, R.
Adirondack highlights: Isabella Tucci 1-1, 2B, R, 2 BB, Alexis Smith 1-3, R, 2 RBIs, 2 K, Gabrielle Smith 1-3, 2 RBI, Kimya Hayes 0-2, K, BB, RBI, Ruth Brior 0-2, K, BB, RBI.
Records: Granville 5-1. Adirondack 0-7.
Notes: After a downpour caused a delayed start, Granville's rules this Tri-County Middle League game. Melody Schinski and Madison Wilson each had a double and runs scored. After a brief comeback by Adirondack, Granville scored seven over the next two innings, including a grand slam by Rachel Beaver over the left-field fence in the top of the fifth to ice the victory. Isabella Tucci extended her seven-game hitting streak with a double in the third, and the Smith sisters (Alexis and Gabrielle) each contributed a single with 2 RBIs for Adirondack.