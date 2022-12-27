 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beagle earns America East Rookie of the Week for third time

ALBANY —  Former Hudson Falls standout Jonathan Beagle, a freshman on the University at Albany men's basketball team, has earned America East Conference Rookie of the Week honors for the third time this season.

Beagle, a 6-foot-10 center, scored 14 points for the Great Danes in an 83-78 win over Northern Illinois on Dec. 20, plus three assists, a steal and a rebound. He drained a layup and two free throws in the final 42 seconds to help Albany seal the win.

He is currently averaging 11.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for the Great Danes, as well as 11 steals, nine blocked shots and 19 assists.

Beagle, who played at Hudson Falls before finishing at St. Thomas More School of Oakdale, Connecticut, also won conference Rookie of the Week honors twice in November.

