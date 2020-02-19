Basketball seedings, by the numbers

1 — The number of the seed for the North Warren boys in Class D.
3 — The number of boys games involving all-local teams in the play-in and opening rounds: South Glens Falls vs. Queensbury (A), Schuylerville vs. Greenwich (B) and Salem vs. Cambridge (C). In Class D, Fort Ann and Argyle face each other in the quarterfinals.
4 — The number of local girls teams that received No. 1 seeds for the Section II tournament: Saratoga Springs (AA), Queensbury (A), Cambridge (C) and Fort Edward (D).
5 — Total number of Class C sectional titles won by Cambridge, including the last two for the defending state champion Indians.
7 — Number of consecutive games the North Warren boys have won entering the tournament.
9 — The streak of Adirondack League teams winning Class D girls sectional titles, snapped by Bishop Gibbons last season.
11 — Number of games 6-foot-8 Hudson Falls center Jonathan Beagle has scored at least 20 points.
12 — The number of consecutive wins for Lake George's boys in the Section II Tournament.
21.3 — Points per game average this season for Greenwich's Molly Brophy.
You have free articles remaining.
22 — Number of Class B teams that chose to play in the girls tournament.
24 — Difference in average number of points scored by the Argyle boys team between its wins (80) and losses (56).
28 — Years since Queensbury last won a Section II girls title, in Class B in Class B.
42 — Number of points, combined, that Warrensburg's Abigail Ranous, Hope Boland and Aubrey Ranous are averaging this season.
50 — Number of 3-pointers that Cambridge's Sophie Phillips has scored this season
60 — Percentage of teams from the Adirondack League in the Class D boys tournament.
66 — Number of 3-pointers scored this season by Saratoga's Dolly Cairns.
100 — The distance in miles that the Whitehall boys must travel to St. Johnsville for their Class D opening-round game on Feb. 26.
102 — The distance in miles that the Hartford girls and Germantown boys basketball teams must travel to each other for their Class D quarterfinal games — more than two hours by bus.
175 — Number of career wins for Fort Edward girls coach Jason Thomas, now in his 10th season.