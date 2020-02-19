Basketball seedings, by the numbers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

22 — Number of Class B teams that chose to play in the girls tournament.

24 — Difference in average number of points scored by the Argyle boys team between its wins (80) and losses (56).

28 — Years since Queensbury last won a Section II girls title, in Class B in Class B.

42 — Number of points, combined, that Warrensburg's Abigail Ranous, Hope Boland and Aubrey Ranous are averaging this season.

50 — Number of 3-pointers that Cambridge's Sophie Phillips has scored this season

60 — Percentage of teams from the Adirondack League in the Class D boys tournament.

66 — Number of 3-pointers scored this season by Saratoga's Dolly Cairns.

100 — The distance in miles that the Whitehall boys must travel to St. Johnsville for their Class D opening-round game on Feb. 26.

102 — The distance in miles that the Hartford girls and Germantown boys basketball teams must travel to each other for their Class D quarterfinal games — more than two hours by bus.

175 — Number of career wins for Fort Edward girls coach Jason Thomas, now in his 10th season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0