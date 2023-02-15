1 — The No. 1 seeds in this year's tournaments, as determined on Wednesday. For the boys: Ballston Spa (AA), Amsterdam (A), Catholic Central (B), Stillwater (CC), Duanesburg (C) and Northville (D). For the girls: Albany (AA), Averill Park (A), Albany Academy (B), Greenwich (CC), Duanesburg (C) and Salem (D).

2 — How many wins Salem or Bishop Gibbons needs to win the Class D girls title.

2 — Seed number for the Hudson Falls boys in Class A, which is the same seed the Tigers had last year.

4 — The state ranking in Class C held by the undefeated Greenwich girls basketball team.

6 — There are a half dozen Foothills boys teams chasing the Class A title — Amsterdam, South High, Scotia, Hudson Falls, Queensbury and Gloversville.

7 — The number of top-seeded team that won sectional titles last year (Green Tech boys, Averill Park girls, Schalmont girls, Duanesburg girls, Stillwater boys, Maple Hill boys, Hartford girls).

8 — Number of presidents since the modern-day State Boys Basketball Tournament began in 1978 (Carter, Reagan, Bush, Clinton, Bush, Obama, Trump, Biden).

11 — The time, in the a.m., the Class D boys final will tip off on March 4.

13 — Titles won by Averill Park in Class A girls basketball since 2006.

15 — This many boys semifinals and finals will be played at Cool Insuring Arena (all of them).

15 — The number of Class D boys titles won by Argyle (nine) and Fort Edward (six) since 1980.

19 — This many schools will compete for the Class B boys crown, the largest field in either tournament.

20 — The state ranking in Class C for the 18-2 Corinth girls basketball team. Also, the points-per-game average of Emily Dingmon.

23 — Number of sectional games scheduled for next Tuesday (15 boys, eight girls).

24 — The state ranking for both the Hudson Falls and Glens Falls boys basketball teams — Hudson Falls in Class A, Glens Falls in Class B.

25.1 — Points-per-game average of both Peyton Smith of Hudson Falls and Caleb Nelson of Granville.

28.35 — Average number of points scored by the Greenwich girls' opponents this season.

30 — Number of days until basketball's state final four in Glens Falls and Troy.

31.5 — Average number of points allowed by the Whitehall girls basketball team this season.

43 — Number of 3-pointers scored by Warrensburg's Kara Bacon.

119 — Joseph Girard III has played this many games at Syracuse University since Glens Falls won the state title in 2019.

192 — Number of miles Berne-Knox will travel, round trip, to Whitehall High School for the girls Class C quarterfinals.

1,000 — The memories you'll remember from these next two weeks if your team wins a sectional title. Play begins this weekend and runs through the first week of March.