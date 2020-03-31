Baseball Digest making archive file free through July 15

Baseball fans who want to brush up on the history of Stan Musial, Roberto Clemente and others from yesteryear now have an extra opportunity.

The magazine Baseball Digest has made its entire archive file — dating to its first issue in 1942 — available for free through July 15. Publisher Norman Jacobs said he wanted to provide the service to help fill the void while the season is delayed because of the new coronavirus outbreak.

Baseball Digest has produced features, crossword puzzles, cartoons, stats and schedules over the years, along with stories written by players and popular quizzes, including the well-known, So You Think You Know Baseball?

Fans can access the archives by going to baseballdigestarchive.com/free and registering.

