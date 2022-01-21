Baseball community mourns death of John Mayotte

The impact of John Mayotte's life and coaching career — really, the two were inseparable — can be felt in the tributes from the players and coaches whose lives were touched by a man they simply called "Coach."

Mayotte, 79, died on Jan. 14 at his home in St. Petersburg, Florida, after a long illness, but his love of baseball continues in the players he coached at the high school and college level.

A native of Hudson Falls, Mayotte spent 10 summers as the coach of the Glens Falls Golden Eagles collegiate league team, from 2004 to 2013.

"He was always a man of values — you play hard, but honest, with integrity. He taught that to players in life, not just baseball," said former Golden Eagles owner Darin Williams. "He was a life-teacher — you know that from people who knew him, from coaching high school all the way up through college and the Cape Cod League. Former Golden Eagles players would stop by games to see Coach."

Many former players became coaches themselves, filled with life lessons from Mayotte.

"He had a profound impact on me," said University at Albany head baseball coach Jon Mueller, a Stillwater native who played for Mayotte at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg. "He was still coaching me into my 40s when I was coaching. I would have a bad weekend at Albany and I would call Coach for advice."

"Nobody on or off the field worked as hard as he did," said Bob Dobkowski, who played for Mayotte at Eckerd in the early 1980s and went on to coach high school and American Legion ball in Florida.

"We were always prepared because he made sure we were," Dobkowski added. "At Eckerd, we played Miami, Purdue, Oklahoma, Michigan — we were a Division II school with no scholarships, and we won. He taught us how to win because we were ready for every situation."

Oakland A's center fielder Ramon Laureano, who played for Mayotte in Glens Falls in 2013, said Mayotte's preparation, competitive mentality and calm demeanor made an impression on him.

"The one thing that stuck with me is he had a routine, and he was going to do it better than anyone else. He was ready to go every practice," Laureano said. "(Baseball) is a game of emotions. He taught me to control my emotions in a game. I remember one game in Glens Falls, I had a couple of strikeouts, and during a rain delay, he talked to me about controlling my emotions. That always stuck with me."

"He was quiet, he wasn't very demonstrative, but he was hard," Dobkowski said. "He demanded a lot — you either did it or you didn't play. He did an amazing job taking a small Division II liberal arts school to play at the highest level."

Mayotte married his high school sweetheart — his wife, Amy — and the two of them spent a lifetime in baseball together. The couple did not have children, but Mayotte's players became family.

"He and Amy both coached life lessons," Williams said. "They traveled all over the place together."

"He was a man of great character. He lived a clean life," said Mueller, who called his relationship with Mayotte a lifelong friendship. "He never backed down from a challenge — he was so competitive and he was such a worker. His record speaks for itself."

Mayotte spent nearly 50 years coaching baseball after playing at Castleton State and in the Albany Twilight League. After 10 years at the high school level at Coxsackie-Athens, he moved on to a 24-year college career, at Eckerd College (1978-90) and Troy State in Alabama (1991-2002). He also spent several summers coaching collegiate baseball with the Chatham A's of the Cape Cod League, including future major leaguers Albert Belle and Jeff Bagwell.

Mayotte's Glens Falls Golden Eagles teams won 263 games and four regular-season titles in the New York Collegiate Baseball League. He was twice named NYCBL coach of the year.

Mayotte recorded 821 wins in his college coaching career, took Troy State to the Division II World Series in 1993, and had many former players drafted by the major leagues. He is a member of several Halls of Fame, including the Glens Falls Area, Capital District and New York State baseball halls.

"One time, I was trying to get the Armed Forces baseball team to play the Golden Eagles," Williams added. "Their coach asked me who our coach was, and I said, 'John Mayotte,' and he said, 'How did you get John Mayotte?' He had coaches on his staff who were coached by John. He had a huge, huge network of players and coaches he knew across the country."

A memorial service for Mayotte is scheduled for June 4 at the Sandy Hill Arts Center in Hudson Falls.

"It's amazing to see all of these former players thanking him for what he did for them," Williams said. "He touched their lives and he changed their lives."

