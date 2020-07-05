Baseball back at East Field, with a pandemic look

The 40th year of baseball at East Field will be like no other. There are many health and safety protocols in place for players and the limited number of fans who can get in.

Each player is allowed to have two fans in attendance, which is capped at 120, Bernard said. Pairs of fans are required to sit in marked areas on the bleachers, 6 feet apart, every other bleacher. Fans must wear a face mask to and from their seats, but may remove them once seated. No mingling or congregating is permitted.

Bernard said it’s possible other fans not associated with players might be able to attend games, if there is room under the 120-person cap. Anyone who wants to attend should call the team at 518-746-4121 to see if space is available.

Bernard said there are plans to live stream the games on the Internet.

Concessions will be outdoor sit-down dining only, at picnic tables spaced out along the first-base side. Orders will be placed and served restaurant-style.

“We’ll go by the governor’s guidelines and see where it goes from there,” Bernard said.