Ballboy to head coach: Maxx Sweet returns to Glens Falls area with SUNY Adirondack

For Maxx Sweet, the last couple of weeks have been a whirlwind.
It's barely been a week since he was hired as the new head coach of the SUNY Adirondack men's basketball team. He and his wife, Bridget, are planning to move from Cleveland to Queensbury this week.
"It came on really quick, it's definitely a quick turnaround. I wasn't expecting this at the end of summer," said Sweet, a former point guard for the Timberwolves in 2011-12. "I'm excited, I'm very happy to be working with a great department. (Athletic director) Zach Schwan has been very supportive, the administration has been very positive."
Sweet, 29, said the lure of returning to the Glens Falls area was irresistible.
The son of former Adirondack Wildcats general manager Mike Sweet, he was a ballboy during the USBL team's three-season run at the Glens Falls Civic Center in 2002-04.
"The Glens Falls area has such a great atmosphere, it's a great place to grow up," Sweet said. "It was a no-brainer when I saw the opening for the position.
"There's such a rich history of sports in the area, and it has been producing some great talent over the last several years, especially," he added.
Sweet has some fond memories of spending his summers around the Wildcats as a preteen — memories that include former Wildcats coach Mike Sanders, current Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka and, of course, Terrell Owens. Owens, the NFL Hall of Famer, played five games with Adirondack in 2002 during his days as a flamboyant pro wide receiver.
"It was a very fun time, being a kid, being around big names like that," Sweet recalled. "Terrell Owens has such a big personality, a big persona, but he's a great person — he donated his pay from the team to local charities. We stayed in touch with him after he played here. Guys like Ime Udoka and Mike Sanders motivated me to become a coach. I stayed in touch with Mike, he has a lot of advice for young coaches.
"It was great for the Glens Falls area," Sweet added. "I think seeing players like that up close motivated kids growing up in the area to play basketball."
Sweet is a third-generation coach. His grandfather, Jack, was a hall of fame high school basketball and soccer coach in New Jersey. His dad was a high school coach before moving into the professional ranks as a general manager and NBA scout.
Sweet said his father is finishing his last year of teaching, and said he was "hoping to get him up here as an assistant coach."
After playing high school basketball in New Jersey, Sweet played as a freshman at SUNY Adirondack before moving on to Eastern University, just outside Philadelphia. He began his coaching career at his alma mater in 2015. Since then, he has coached at a high school in Las Vegas, and was an assistant at Centenary University in New Jersey and Hiram College in Ohio.
SUNY Adirondack did not have a basketball season last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, so Sweet will be starting fresh.
"My main goal is to develop student-athletes on the court and in the classroom, and carry over to their careers going forward after college," Sweet said. "I want to make a long-term impact.
"We're in a bit of a rebuilding stage. We're doing a lot of recruiting right now, getting the ball rolling," he added. "We're looking to bring stability and turn the program into something the community can get behind. ... I want to make SUNY Adirondack a viable basketball option, not a backup plan."
