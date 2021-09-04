Ballboy to head coach: Maxx Sweet returns to Glens Falls area with SUNY Adirondack

"It was a very fun time, being a kid, being around big names like that," Sweet recalled. "Terrell Owens has such a big personality, a big persona, but he's a great person — he donated his pay from the team to local charities. We stayed in touch with him after he played here. Guys like Ime Udoka and Mike Sanders motivated me to become a coach. I stayed in touch with Mike, he has a lot of advice for young coaches.

"It was great for the Glens Falls area," Sweet added. "I think seeing players like that up close motivated kids growing up in the area to play basketball."

Sweet is a third-generation coach. His grandfather, Jack, was a hall of fame high school basketball and soccer coach in New Jersey. His dad was a high school coach before moving into the professional ranks as a general manager and NBA scout.

Sweet said his father is finishing his last year of teaching, and said he was "hoping to get him up here as an assistant coach."

After playing high school basketball in New Jersey, Sweet played as a freshman at SUNY Adirondack before moving on to Eastern University, just outside Philadelphia. He began his coaching career at his alma mater in 2015. Since then, he has coached at a high school in Las Vegas, and was an assistant at Centenary University in New Jersey and Hiram College in Ohio.