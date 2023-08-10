SCHENECTADY — Warrensburg senior Kara Bacon was named Grand Scholastic Woman of the Year at the Capital District Sports Women of the Year Awards Event on Monday.

Eleven female student-athletes from the region were honored at the event for excellence in academics, athletics and community service.

Bacon is ranked No. 3 in her class with a 97.5 average. She was a HOBY Leadership Award recipient and a President's Award recipient. She also received the George Eastman Young Leader Scholarship along with the Innovation and Creation Scholarship. She has been a NYSPHSAA Scholar-Athlete Award winner for four years and is a member of the school's French Club and Varsity Club.

Bacon played soccer, softball and basketball at Warrensburg and earned many all-star honors in all three sports. Bacon is headed to LeMoyne to play softball.

Rylee Dunbar of Corinth and Kayla Grant of Lake George were also members of the CDSWOY Class of 2023 who were honored at the event.