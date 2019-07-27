GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Greenjackets got into the win column behind the ground game on Saturday, with Quentin Austin leading the way.
Austin rushed for 167 yards and three second-half touchdowns as the Jackets rallied for a 32-14 victory over Watertown, their first Empire Football League win of the year. The Jackets were down 14-13 in the fourth quarter when the offense hit stride, scoring on three straight possessions.
Defense kept the Jackets in the game and turnovers gave them their chance. Donald Murdock recovered two fumbles and Winston Jackson picked off a pass in the fourth quarter.
“Coming out of halftime we had the ball and we just started executing the plays we run in practice,” said Austin, a former Glens Falls High School standout. “Everything came together.”
The Jackets rolled up 345 yards on the ground, making up for a passing game that produced just 36 yards. Tony DeLoatch ran for 79 yards and quarterback Jon Hammond added 98 yards, most of them coming on a first-half run that set up a DeLoatch touchdown.
“Watertown played some good defense first half,” coach Raymond Swann said. “We were a little bit off our game. First half, I think we were trying too hard coming off the loss. We had to go back into the locker room do some yelling and stuff and play our game.”
The Greenjackets increasingly relied on Austin and his quickness in the second half. He carried twice on scored on a touchdown after the first fumble recovery to give the Jackets a 19-14 lead, then carried three times to set up Hammond’s TD run on the next possession. He added a 20-yard score late in the game, racking up his 167 yards on 18 carries.
“He made up for the fumbles last week,” Swann said. “He came out and put on a show.”
The Jackets had trouble finishing off their drives in the first half and fell behind when Jared Hendricks twice hit Chris Furr for touchdowns. The Jackets got one back right away in the second half on a 50-yard Austin run, but missed the conversion and were down by a point until they scored midway through the fourth quarter.
The Jackets dropped their EFL season opener to Tri-City in a mistake-filled game at East Field two weeks ago. They travel to Plattsburgh for a game against the North Stars next weekend.
Jackets 32, Watertown 14
Watertown (0-2) 0 14 0 0; — 14
Glens Falls (1-1) 7 0 6 19; — 32
First Quarter
GJ — T. DeLoatch 1 run (Willett kick).
Second Quarter
Wat — Furr 20 pass from Hendricks (kick failed).
Wat — Furr 65 pass from Hendricks (Queior pass from Hendricks).
Third Quarter
GJ — Austin 50 run (kick failed).
Fourth Quarter
GJ — Austin 13 run (pass failed).
GJ — Hammond 4 run (Willett kick).
GJ — Austin 20 run (kicked failed).
