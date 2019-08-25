{{featured_button_text}}

ALBANY — The Aurora Games announced Sunday that the event would return to Albany in 2021 and 2023.

The international competition for female athletes took place last week at Albany's Times Union Center. The women's hockey teams practiced for two days at Cool Insuring Arena, capped by an exhibition game.

At Sunday's closing ceremonies, Team Americas was awarded the Babe Didrikson Zaharias Trophy, having won five of the six competitions against Team World.

