The schedule for the Aurora Games in Glens Falls next week will feature two practices, a meet-and-greet with local and national stars, a youth hockey clinic and an exhibition game.
Women's hockey players will practice at Cool Insuring Arena on Aug. 21 and 22, capped by an exhibition game on the second day. The Queensbury Hotel will host the public event, which includes former track star Jackie Joyner-Kersee and local alumni Erin (Whitten) Hamlen, among others.
The Aurora Games are a biennial multi-sport competition for female athletes, with players divided into two teams representing the Americas (North and South) and the World. The competition will take place in Albany, but women's hockey players will spend two days in Glens Falls before playing their game in Albany on Aug. 23.
Open practices will take place at Cool Insuring Arena on Aug. 21 and 22, 9 a.m. to noon. The exhibition game in Glens Falls will be played at 7 p.m. on the second day, with a $15 admission charge.
The community meet-and-greet, free and open to the public, will feature Joyner-Kersee and Hamlen as well as former gold-medal swimmer Donna de Varona and current ice hockey player Haley Skarupa.
Joyner-Kersee, an honorary captain for the Aurora Games, competed in four Olympic Games, won gold three times and still holds the world record in the heptathlon. De Varona is a swimming Hall of Famer who broke many records as an athlete and went on to co-found the Women’s Sports Foundation.
Hamlen, a Glens Falls graduate who is now the head coach of the Merrimack women's hockey team, will lead the youth hockey clinic along with other college coaches.
The Aurora Games hockey rosters are filled with players who have competed in international and professional hockey. Skarupa, for instance, played for the gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic team in 2018 and plays for the Boston Pride of the National Women's Hockey League.
The Americas vs. World hockey game will take place on Aug. 23 at the Times Union Center in Albany.
