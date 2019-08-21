GLENS FALLS — Digit Murphy walked the walk Wednesday evening.
Moments before the public address portion of the Aurora Games meet-and-greet party at the Queensbury Hotel, Murphy — the Team Americas hockey coach — said how important it was to tell the public to support women’s athletics.
“We need to start thinking about how do we value our women? How do we pay them? How do we watch them? Because it’s not just a one-way street where you have a person giving you money to play, we need to have the fan support. You need to monetize it. When we do these VIP events, you really have to say, ‘Go buy a ticket,’ because that’s the way you really fund your women’s sports initiatives,” said Murphy, the former longtime coach of the Brown University women’s hockey team and the Boston Blades of the now-defunct Canadian Women’s Hockey League (CWHL).
True to her word, Murphy asked those in attendance to buy tickets to the exhibition game Thursday night at Cool Insuring Arena and regular game Friday at the Times Union Center in Albany.
The meet-and-greet gave people a chance to meet the hockey players and coaches from the Americas and World teams, as well as Team Americas honorary captain Jackie Joyner-Kersee and Games spokesperson Donna de Varona.
Joyner-Kersee, 57, is a three-time Olympic gold-medal winner in the heptathlon and long jump, and six-time Olympic medalist. De Varona, 72, is an Olympic gold-medalist swimmer, former world-record holder and longtime broadcaster. Both women are still active in multiple causes supporting youth.
De Varona said those involved with the inaugural Aurora Games — a biennial multisport competition for female athletes in Albany — are grateful for the support, but would like to see “more people” attend the events. She noted it was a pretty good crowd for the tennis Tuesday night, but said how important it is to support women in sports.
“It’s for women, by women, to support women,” said de Varona, who cited research that shows the benefits of girls playing sports. “Research also shows, the top women in business — the CEOs, COOs — 94 percent of them have had a sports background.
“Our athletes are here for you. We really appreciate you being there for us,” she added.
Joyner-Kersee echoed that, noting that “hopefully, like we drove up (here), you will drive down.
“It’s amazing ... to see those young people seeing role models, being able to come to a hockey game to see young women skating around, doing something they love and someone investing in them,” Joyner-Kersee added.
For the hockey players’ part, they were excited to arrive in Glens Falls and get on the ice for Wednesday morning’s practice at Cool Insuring Arena. They’ll have another practice/skate-around from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, before conducting a youth hockey clinic there and playing in the Team Americas-vs.-Team World exhibition at 7 p.m.
“It’s a really cool showcase to bring players together,” said Team World player Katerina Mrazova of the Czech Republic. “Like, we’re in preparation with the club teams now. It’s fun to get outside of that a little and show the world we can play together when it comes to hockey.”
The Aurora Games also serves as a chance to see high-quality women’s hockey, which was looking like it would be hard to do after the CWHL recently folded and the NWHL’s ongoing financial struggles. Murphy feels that all fledgling leagues have their ups and downs, but that women should try to control their own destiny.
“It shouldn’t just be men in charge of women, women need to elevate and they need to be in charge of themselves,” Murphy said. “I think a lot of the times we look at, ‘Oh, we should have a WNHL or a WNBA,’ and I vociferously oppose that because I think it’s time for women investors and women leaders to step up and run their own show.”
