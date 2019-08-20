A heads-up from a friend led to part of an international event making a stop in Glens Falls this week.
The inaugural Aurora Games — a biennial multisport competition for female athletes — will be held in Albany this week. However, on Wednesday and Thursday, women's hockey players will be in Glens Falls for practice and community events.
Tyler Herrick, general manager of the Queensbury Hotel, led the effort to bring the hockey component of the Aurora Games to the Cool Insuring Arena.
"I had heard about it last summer from a family friend who said we should see if we could be a part of it," Herrick said last week. "I figured it was worth a call, so I reached out and sold the idea to them. We have an arena, we have ice, the players are going to need a place to practice before their game in Albany."
Both hockey teams — the Americas (North and South) and the World — will be staying at the Queensbury Hotel for a couple of nights before heading to Albany for their game on Friday.
In preparation for their game, the teams will hold open practices from 9 a.m.-noon both days at the Cool Insuring Arena, and they will play an exhibition game Thursday at 7 p.m. Admission for the exhibition game is $15. Herrick said Adirondack Thunder season ticket holders can purchase discounted tickets at the arena box office for the exhibition game and the game in Albany.
Glens Falls native Erin (Whitten) Hamlen, now the women's hockey coach at Merrimack College, will be part of a free community meet-and-greet on Wednesday. The event, which also includes former Olympians Jackie Joyner-Kersee and Donna de Varona, runs from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Queensbury Hotel.
"I know there are a number of current and former NWHL and international players, so I'm excited to see the level of competition," Hamlen said. "It's a great representation of women's hockey in terms of showcasing our sport."
Hamlen likened the potential of the Aurora Games to ignite interest in women's sports to women's hockey being added to the Winter Olympics in 1998.
"That was a huge boost for women's hockey," Hamlen said. "We're hoping that people will come out and get a good look at what our sport involves. They'll see that there are strong female athletes who are incredible representatives for our sport, on and off the ice."
Hamlen, a former University of New Hampshire and U.S. national team goalie, will also help conduct a youth hockey clinic, which is set for Thursday afternoon at Cool Insuring Arena.
Among the players for the Americas team are U.S. Olympic gold medalists Haley Skarupa, Hannah Brandt and Kali Flanagan, and a number of NWHL and CWHL players. The World team includes Olympians and international players from Europe and Asia.
The Americas team is coached by the Digit Murphy, who recorded 318 career wins at Brown University.
"This is a great way to showcase some of the great athletes who will be here for the Aurora Games," Herrick said. "It's a unique opportunity to have international hockey players and Olympians in our city."
