Aspland named rugby All-American

Queensbury High School graduate John "JD" Aspland III has been selected as a National Collegiate Rugby All-American for his junior year at University of Buffalo.

Aspland, a prop who played his pre-collegiate club rugby at Foothills Rugby Football Club in Glens Falls, has played four years of rugby at Buffalo.

Aspland was one of 23 all-americans selected at the Division 1-AA level by National Collegiate Rugby, which covers college rugby nationally. He also was named Liberty Conference first team.

The 2018 graduate of Queensbury is majoring in civil engineering, with a concentration in geotechnical engineering.

