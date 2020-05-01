Arkansas Derby takes the spotlight Saturday

Here it is, the first Saturday in May, when the world turns its attention to Hot Springs, Arkansas. If that sounded odd, wait until people find out it will be the most famous three and a half minutes in sports.
With the Kentucky Derby delayed until Sept. 5 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Oaklawn Park moved its premier Arkansas Derby day to May 2 to grab the temporary spotlight.
Judging by all the entries, it worked. Eighteen 3-year-olds are scheduled to compete in two $500,000 divisions for the 1 1/8-mile Grade I race. In the first division, the Bob Baffert-trained Charlatan is an even-money favorite on the morning line.
Unraced at 2, Charlatan has won both his races this year, going from a comfortable win at 6 furlongs to an even more impressive 10 1/4-length allowance win at a mile on March 14 at Santa Anita.
Jack Wolf, of Starlight Racing — one of the multiple owners of the $700,000 colt — said the allowance win was a confidence booster to Baffert.
"Until Charlatan had his two-turn race last time out," Wolf said on a teleconference, "I think Bob may have had some concerns over distance limitations, but when he galloped out and won the race, that calmed his nerves a little bit."
Gouverneur Morris, who broke his maiden on Sept. 2 last year at Saratoga Race Course, is the second choice on the morning line at 9-2. The Todd Pletcher-trained colt won his debut this year at 1 mile, 40 yards before running a bit of a dull fourth in the Grade I Florida Derby on March 28.
The second division looks more competitive, with Nadal a slight 5-2 favorite over the 3-1 King Guillermo and 7-2 Wells Bayou, and Storm the Court not far behind at 6-1.
Nadal is another unraced-at-2, Baffert-trained undefeated colt. But the son of Blame has two Grade II wins so far with the San Vicente at Santa Anita and the Rebel at Oaklawn Park.
King Guillermo was thought to be a nice horse, but not capable of stakes glory — until he captured the Grade II Tampa Derby by 4 3/4 lengths at 49-1 odds.
In five races, the Brad Cox-trained Wells Bayou has only finished worse than second once. He seems like he'll want the lead even more than Nadal, but has shown he has the staying power, as he won the 1 3/16-mile Louisiana Derby in his last race.
Another draw on Saturday's card is the Grade II, $600,000 Oaklawn Handicap for older horses. Combatant is a tepid 4-1 morning-line favorite over a pair of 9-2 horses: Tacitus and By My Standards. Mr. Freeze sits at 6-1.
Tacitus made his 4-year-old debut off a five-month layoff in the inaugural Saudi Cup, where he finished fifth, defeaed just 4 1/4 lengths. He eventually may be moved up, as the winner, Maximum Security, was trained by Jason Servis, who was arrested shortly thereafter for conspiracy to commit drug adulteration and misbranding.
"He ran well in the Saudi Cup. He hadn't been out in a long time," Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott said of his horse, who finished second in last year's Travers Stakes.
