Arkansas Derby takes the spotlight Saturday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Here it is, the first Saturday in May, when the world turns its attention to Hot Springs, Arkansas. If that sounded odd, wait until people find out it will be the most famous three and a half minutes in sports.

With the Kentucky Derby delayed until Sept. 5 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Oaklawn Park moved its premier Arkansas Derby day to May 2 to grab the temporary spotlight.

Judging by all the entries, it worked. Eighteen 3-year-olds are scheduled to compete in two $500,000 divisions for the 1 1/8-mile Grade I race. In the first division, the Bob Baffert-trained Charlatan is an even-money favorite on the morning line.

Unraced at 2, Charlatan has won both his races this year, going from a comfortable win at 6 furlongs to an even more impressive 10 1/4-length allowance win at a mile on March 14 at Santa Anita.

Jack Wolf, of Starlight Racing — one of the multiple owners of the $700,000 colt — said the allowance win was a confidence booster to Baffert.

"Until Charlatan had his two-turn race last time out," Wolf said on a teleconference, "I think Bob may have had some concerns over distance limitations, but when he galloped out and won the race, that calmed his nerves a little bit."