Halfway around the world, Gina Nassivera picks up her cell phone to answer a call from The Post-Star. It’s 7 a.m. in Shanghai, China, but she still answers with a chipper tone.
It’s a journey 7,200 miles from where it all began in her rural hometown of Argyle — a population of 3,703 — where Nassivera was once perhaps best known as an all-star volleyball player and a three-sport athlete.
Today, she is the Director of Game Presentation for the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets — working in New York City’s most populous borough of Brooklyn, where there are some 2 1/2 million residents.
In charge of running the show for Nets’ home games at the Barclays Center, Nassivera works like a conductor — juggling tasks from organizing the music and lights, to coordinating the video graphics and orchestrating spots for the dance team — all to provide an engaging ambience centered on fan experience.
“I’m actually in China right now,” said Nassivera, who was there with the Nets on an NBA preseason tour to play two scheduled games against the Los Angeles Lakers in Shanghai and Shenzen as part of the 2019 NBA China Games. “I won’t be back in the States until (Oct. 13). Are you available at another time?”
She lives the busy life of the NBA, a grinding 82-game regular season schedule preceded by up to eight preseason games and followed by playoffs. Throw in some international travel to accommodate the NBA’s ever-expanding global reach, and it is a stark difference from the former life that Nassivera occupied as a small-town transplant working her way up the corporate ladder.
She’s a bit more difficult to get a hold of these days.
“I never thought a country girl would move to Brooklyn,” said Beth Ellis, one of her best friends and former Argyle teammate. “When she originally called me to tell me (that she got the job with the Nets), I think my original thought was that your bosses are going to be Jay Z and Beyoncé. You have to do it. Who else from our town can say they had those two for bosses?”
While Jay Z sold his stake of the franchise for $2.35 million back in 2013, the big picture was more important: that Nassivera would be working for a professional basketball team and rubbing elbows with high-profile people.
“I think how cool my job is especially when I’m at the scorer’s table and LeBron (James) and Kyrie (Irving) are checking into the game,” she said. “I never thought I would be so close to athletes. I’ve worked over 200 games so it’s hard to pinpoint just one favorite moment, but to see the joy on people’s faces makes it special.”
Described as a “go-getter” by Argyle volleyball and softball coach Peggy Seese, who coached her from 2002-04, Nassivera was remembered as a “fierce competitor” who “always put the work in” and showed great leadership qualities.
Nassivera grew up playing, watching and loving sports. She graduated from Castleton University with a degree in marketing.
After college, she worked at Glens Falls National for a year. She loved the people, but knew it wasn’t for her. She would find herself driving back and forth to Castleton, where she had played volleyball and received her bachelors, to volunteer as an assistant coach on weeknights and weekends.
“I wasn’t ready to leave the sports world,” Nassivera recalled.
While at Castleton, the head athletic trainer told her high school and college teammate, Jamie Lemieux, that they should try going to Northern Illinois University to get their Masters in Sport Management. NIU is close to Chicago, with plenty of professional teams.
“They had a great Masters’ program and since women are considered a minority in the field, we could get our tuition waived,” she said. “That fall semester, I moved to Dekalb, Illinois, and quickly got an internship with the Rockford IceHogs.”
Upon returning to New York state, she became the Director of Game Operations for the Utica Comets, an AHL affiliate for the Vancouver Canucks, working just over two years for Comets president and former NHL goaltender Robert Esche.
As the foundation began to take shape with the Comets, Esche wanted to place an emphasis on game operations to create a more entertaining experience for the fans.
Nassivera fit the bill and it was a chance for her to move closer to home.
“Gina helped build the company with us all,” Esche said. “She could make a chaotic scenario calm. I think that’s very important in her line of work. What it’s done is set the bar so high. The fan engagement experience for when (Comets fans) came through the building to when they left — everything is taken care of. It was a complete treat to be in her presence during that time.”
Described as the “voice of reason” during troubling times, Nassivera developed a great bond with those in the organization and community.
“We were sad to see her leave, but everybody is really happy for her,” Esche said. “She did it on merit and she’s a large talent. Sometimes, it can be easier at the NHL or NBA level, because you do so many other people’s jobs at the minor-league level. In the pros, you can really hone in on what you do best. You’re in your own lane and there’s more capital to spread around. In the minors, she still pulled off an unbelievable product with a lot more stress.”
“Utica Comets was a very unique role — this was a brand new AHL team coming to a city that was craving professional hockey,” Nassivera said. “At the beginning, my role was to help the team come up with a goal song, learning how to use technology such as Crossfire and Click Effects, working with electricians and vendors on installing cameras and various other technologies. I was running the lights, I was the in-game DJ, the shows Director and even helped produce other live events.
“The experience in Utica was like no other, we all played so many roles that were outside of our ‘job description,’ like most minor-league teams,” she added. “But being a small part of bringing pulse back to Utica is something I’ll never forget.”
Paul Kamras, VP of Game Presentation with the Nets, was one who noticed when Nassivera began to look for new job opportunities.
“She had steady growth,” Kamras said. “Related experience. Noticed she had a music skill. At hello, I thought this is somebody interesting. It was as if I was answering my own questions. She was calculated. We had instant repertoire and connection. She brought some new perspective and approach.”
Kamras said that Nassivera was sensible and organized, and had the demeanor needed to succeed.
“Gina is always unflappable,” Kamras said. “She does not miss a beat and she’s able to maintain a level of entertainment while delivering sponsorships. She’s definitely a colleague that I am proud to have.”
With that, Nassivera had landed her dream job.
For those wanting to pursue a similar path, she had these words of advice: “Don’t be afraid to go outside your comfort zone, the more comfortable you are the more stagnant and complacent you become. When you’re taken out of your bubble, you grow and flourish.
“Also, don’t give up when you’re told no,” Nassivera added. “The first internship I applied to while in grad school, they passed on me. That only fueled me to keep pushing and eventually I landed a Marketing and Game Presentation internship with the Rockford IceHogs, which eventually led me on the path I am on right now.”
