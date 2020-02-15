Argyle's Lufkin and Cambridge's Phillips hit milestones

Two area high school basketball players scored milestone baskets in separate games on Friday.

Peyton Lufkin became the third member of his family to surpass the 2,000-point mark for Argyle. He came into the Friday’s boys basketball game at 1,999 career points, and his 3-pointer 1:24 into the contest against Hadley-Luzerne put him over the top.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He finished the game with 17 points, putting him at 2,016 overall. His brother Joey (a former Hartwick star) finished his Argyle high school career at 2,146 career points and Kobe (now at Utica College) finished with 2,682.

Hadley-Luzerne won the crossover game 59-50 with four players scoring in double figures, led by Danny McMahon’s 16-point effort.

In Cambridge, Lilly Phillips broke the 1,000-point mark in the Indians’ 61-38 girls basketball victory over Hoosick Falls. Her twin sister, Sophie, broke through the 1,000-point mark earlier this season.

Game summaries HADLEY-LUZERNE 59, ARGYLE 50 Hadley-Luzerne (13-7) 2P 3P FT TP Fraser 4 1 2 13 Harris 7 0 0 14 Mcmahon 3 1 7 16 Warner 1 0 0 2 Harder 7 0 0 14 Totals 22 2 9 59 Argyle 2P 3P FT TP Lufkin 5 1 4 17 Liddle 6 3 1 22 Wood 2 0 3 7 McWhorter 2 0 0 4 Totals 15 4 8 50 H-Luzerne 13 14 17 15 — 59 Argyle 14 16 13 7 — 50 JV: Hadley-Luzerne won. CAMBRIDGE 61, HOOSICK FALLS 38 League: Wasaren League Hoosick Falls (3-5, 8-7) 2P 3P FT TP Molly Walker 1 0 0 2 Sophie Estes 1 0 1 3 Amber MacNeil 1 0 0 2 Logan Thayne 5 1 1 14 Maddy Walker 1 0 0 2 Marley McLellan 0 2 0 6 Ayla Fauler 0 0 0 0 Cai Sawyer 2 1 2 9 Totals 11 4 4 38 Cambridge (7-1, 18-1) 2P 3P FT TP Lilly Phillips 4 1 2 13 Sophie Phillips 0 3 2 11 Ruth Nolan 0 2 0 6 Stasia Epler 1 1 0 5 Katie Simon 1 0 0 2 Abby Maher 1 0 1 3 Fiona Mooney 3 1 3 12 Jaylyn Prouty 0 0 0 0 Madison Price 0 0 0 0 McKayla McLenithan 4 0 1 9 Totals 14 8 9 61 Hoosick Falls 7 6 9 16 — 38 Cambridge 21 24 4 12 — 61 Other stats: Nolan (Cam) 8 rebounds. Epler (Cam) 3 assists. JV: Cambridge won.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1