Argyle's Lufkin and Cambridge's Phillips hit milestones

Two area high school basketball players scored milestone baskets in separate games on Friday.
Peyton Lufkin became the third member of his family to surpass the 2,000-point mark for Argyle. He came into the Friday’s boys basketball game at 1,999 career points, and his 3-pointer 1:24 into the contest against Hadley-Luzerne put him over the top.
He finished the game with 17 points, putting him at 2,016 overall. His brother Joey (a former Hartwick star) finished his Argyle high school career at 2,146 career points and Kobe (now at Utica College) finished with 2,682.
Hadley-Luzerne won the crossover game 59-50 with four players scoring in double figures, led by Danny McMahon’s 16-point effort.
In Cambridge, Lilly Phillips broke the 1,000-point mark in the Indians’ 61-38 girls basketball victory over Hoosick Falls. Her twin sister, Sophie, broke through the 1,000-point mark earlier this season.