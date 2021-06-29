 Skip to main content
Argyle rolls past Whitehall; Hadley-Luzerne blanks Salem
Argyle rolls past Whitehall; Hadley-Luzerne blanks Salem

Connor Brockway and Ben Cuthbert both went 2 for 4 and Dru Austin drove in three runs to power Argyle past Whitehall in Tri-County Middle League baseball action Tuesday.

ARGYLE 21, WHITEHALL 5

League: Tri-County Middle League

Argyle 030 35(10) — 21 9 5

Whitehall 003 200 — 5 8 3

WP — Connor Brockway 1-0. LP — Jake Whiting 0-1. 2B — Brad Koopmann (Arg), Landon Rozell (White). 3B — Dru Austin (Arg).

Argyle highlights: Connor Brockway 2-4 2 RBI, 4 2/3 IP 3 Ks, Dru Austin 1-1 3 RBI, 3 runs scored, Ben Cuthbert 2-4 2 runs, RBI, Logan Phillips 3 RBIs, Gavin Porter 4 runs scored.

Whitehall highlights: Landon Rozell 3-3 double and 2 RBIs, Jake Whiting 3 1/3 IP, 9 Ks 0 hits allowed.

Records: Argyle 1-0, 1-0. Whitehall 0-1, 0-1.

Notes: Dru Austin broke the game open in the 5th with a bases clearing triple for the Scots. Jake Whiting gave up no hits striking out 9 through 3 1/3 innings

HADLEY-LUZERNE 14, SALEM 0

League: Tri-County Middle League, Monday

Salem 000000 00000 0 — 0 0 x

HLTA (12)0002 000x0 0 — 14 7 x

WP — S. Carlton. LP — Webster.

Salem highlights: Rushinski 0-1 1BB Dupis 0-1 1BB, Bogle 0-1 1BB .

Hadley-Luzerne Teachers Association highlights: N. Springer 1-3,1BB,3rbi,3runs C. Wilson 1-2, 1BB,1rbi,1run.

Records: Salem 0-1. H-LTA 1-0.

