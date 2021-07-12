Argyle bests Salem in TCML baseball

ARGYLE 8, SALEM 5
League: Tri- County Middle League
Salem;201;02; —;5;4;2
Argyle;402;20; —;8;4;0
WP — Connor Brockway 3-0.
Salem highlights: Stephen Yakubec 1-1 2 BB, 3 runs scored, Hunter Thomas 1-3, 2 RBI.
Argyle highlights: Connor Brockway 4 IP, 3 hits allowed, 7 K's, Dru Austin 2-3, run scored, Owen Steinberger 1-2, 2 RBI.
Records: Argyle 3-1.
Notes: Connor Brockway improves to 3-0, striking out seven in four innings. Owen Steinberger's two-out, two-run single broke things open in the fourth.
WARRENSBURG 10, WHITEHALL 3
League: TCML baseball
Whitehall;201;000;0 —;3;7;6
Warrensburg;201;421;0 —;10;7;4
WP — Daalten DeMarsh. LP — Jake Whiting.
Whitehall highlights: Jake Whiting 3-4 2 Rs, 3 IP 5Ks.
Warrensburg highlights: Daalten DeMarsh 6 IP, 2 ERs, 8 Ks, Louis Lang 3-4. 4 Rs, Stevie Schloss 1-2, 2 RBIs, Tanner Monroe 1-1, RBI.
Notes: Daalten DeMarsh was dominant on the mound, striking out eight and allowing only two earned runs in six innings. Caden Allen struck out the side in the 7th to close the game. Louis Lang lead the offense, going 3 for 4 with four runs scored.