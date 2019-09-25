AIRWAY MEADOWS
Friday Night Scramble — 9/20
Low gross: T1. Jimmy Peters, Denny Bouck, Gary Hasbrouck, Dan Roberts, -7. T1. Sean Deangelo, Jeff Yeackel, Rich Sweeney, -7.
Closest to the pin: No. 3, Cathleen McQueeney, 7' 11". No. 9, Walt Kosinsky, 3' 2".
BAY MEADOWS
Tuesday Morning Ladies — 9/24
End of Season Scramble: T1. Diane Perkowski, Shirley Long, Andrea Del Signore 35. T1 Meg Phillips, Sandy Coulter, Barb Mitchell, Diane Murray 35. 3. Joyce Paul, Donna Cooley, Marlene Daley
BEND OF THE RIVER
Senior Scramble — 9/20
Results: 1. Dave Maynard, Dave McElrath, Al Wilcox, Russ Williams (62), 2. Dean Boecher, Fred MacNaughton, Rick Morehouse, Dave Rosebrook (63), 3. Don Brooks, Porkey Clements, Fr. Paul Cox, John Dennett (64), T4. John Blizzard, Mark Bremser, Jim Robarge, Jim Werthmuller (65), T4. Tom Greene, Jack Labombard, Gene Perry (65), 6. Jon Baum, Tim Bechard, Tim Murphy, Fr. Nellis Tremblay (66), T7. Bill Beneszewski, Bruce Smith, Mike Spain, Dave Williams (67), T7. John Carney, Dick Miller, Jim Sullivan, Steve Thomson (67), T7. Jerry Artale, Frank Buehler, Dennis Engroff, Ray Rabl (67), T7. Frank Pelletier, Ed Powers, Terry Rillahan (67), T11. Jerry Bennett, Butch Hurley, Gary Monteith, Gerry Woodward (68), T11. Bruce Podwirny, Charlie Redmond, Tom Reed (68).
Longest putt: No. 1, Rick Morehouse/Fred MacNaughton (28-2), No. 3, Fred MacNaughton (17-4), No. 5, Steve Thomson/Dick Miller (14-3), No. 7, John Dennett (30-2), No. 9, Jon Baum/Tim Murphy (16-0).
GLENS FALLS C.C.
Women's 9-hole league — 9/24
Winning Team: Charlanne McDonough, Meg Hughes, Monika Bulman, Judy Bulova, Sue Kenneally, Kathy Clarke, Marge Gilmour, Martha Coughlan, Sue Morris, Diane Hall, Janet Davies, Anne Mather.
Womens Mystery Partner — 9/25
Low net: 1. Meg Hughes, Jill Paltrowitz. 2. Karin Gentner, Kate Meath. 3. Meg Hughes, Pauline Governale. 4. Janet Davies, Ann Howard. 5. Janet Woodbury, Barb Bradley.
QUEENSBURY C.C.
Red Male Invitational — 9/19-21
Championship flight: 1. Ricky Hemberger, 2. Mike O'Neil.
First flight: 1. John O'Grady, 2. Garvy Pizza.
Second flight: 1. Jeff Hilbert, 2. Jonah Gould.
Third flight: 1. Ron Romano Sr., 2. Tom Hannan Jr.
Fourth flight: 1. Peter Wosyluk.
Dash for the Cash low gross: Mike Balagtas, Jeff Hilbert Jr., CJ Ryu, Mike Speroni, 67. Jordan Backus, Shaun Murray, Steve Tarajos, Scott Wright, 68.
Dash for the Cash low net: Al Lamere, Bill Lamere, Lee Lamere, Paul Roberson, 61. Dave Hall, John McBath, Nate Osgood, Brian Sweeney, 62.
Thursday co-medalists: Ricky Hemberger, Jeff Hilbert Jr., 71.
Dick VanAernam putting contest: 1. Chris Guimond, Andrew Testani, Jerry Mack, Larry Morely, 10.
Tuesday Classic
Low gross: 1. Sinni Rossi 73, 2. Mike O'Neil 74, 3. Keith Conners 74, 4. Gary Ludwig 76, 5. Bob Sullivan 78, 6. Clint Currier 80, 7. Dave O'Brien 85.
Low net: 1. Paul Kearns 57, 2. Ken Sawyer 58, 3. Tom King 63, 4. Bruce Homicz 63. 5. Frank Costello 64, 6. Rick Morehouse 64, 7. Don Hamm 65.
