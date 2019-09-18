BAY MEADOWS
Wed Morning Ladies — 9/18
Points: 1. Eileen Healy - 10, 2. tie, Lorraine Davis, Diane Murray, Regina Sadler and Fran DelSignore - 9, 6. tie, JoAnn Curcio and Sue Harrington - 8, 8. tie, Marge French, Clara Peartree, Diana Ross and Joy Griffin - 8. Birdies: Bonnie Kopp #8 and JoAnn Curcio #9.
Tuesday Morning Ladies — 9/17
Bay Meadows/Windy Hills Invitational, Secret Partner format
1. Jen Donovan & Jeanne Garrand 93., 2. Bonnie Kopp & Shirley Long 94, T3. Fran Del Signore & Patti Vaughn 97, T3. Janet Gramuglia & Martha Mann 97, T5. Cathy Martin & Marlene Daley 99, T5. Meg Phillips & Carol McCarthy 99.
BEND OF THE RIVER
Senior Scramble — 9/13
1. Mark Bremser, Dennis Engroff, Dave Maynard, Steve Thomson (61). 2. Joe Garahan, Terry Rillahan, Mike Spain, Jim Sullivan (62). 3. John Dennett, Ray Rabl, Bob Raymond (63). T4. Frank Buehler, Tim MacDougal, Gary Monteith, Frank Pelletier (64). T4. Dave Emery, Gary Hedrick, George Morey, Gene Perry (64). T4. Tim Bechard, Dave Briscoe, Porky Clements, Chuck Rogan (64). T7. George Buhrmaster, Frank Fernandez, Bruce Smith, Dale White (65). T7. Frank Herlihy, Bill Serba, Fr. Nellis Tremblay, Ron White (65). T7. Rick Morehouse, Tim Murphy, Mike O’Neil, Bruce Podwirny (65). T7. John Blizzard, Ron Rivard, Jim Werthmuller, Gerry Woodward (65). T11. Jerry Artale, Dean Boecher, Dave McElrath, Jim Robarge (66). T11. Jon Baum, Jerry Bennett, Gil Kocher, Bud LaRose (66). T11. Keith Knoop, Fred MacNaughton, Marty Sherman, Dave Williams (66). 14. Bill Beneszewski, John Carney, Fr. Paul Cox, Dave Rosebrook (68). 15. Phil Dickenson, Glenn Fagen, Ed Powers, Charlie Redmond (69).
Closest to the pin: No. 1, Charlie Redmond (3-3). No. 4, Jim Sullivan (8 feet). No. 7, Gary Monteith (5-4). No. 8, Dave McElrath (4-2). No. 9, John Carney (3-4).
GLENS FALLS C.C.
Women's 9 Hole League — 9/17
Senior Winners — Low gross: 1. Meg Hughes. Low net: 1. Joann Bieniek. 2. Susan Kenneally. 3. Kris Hatch.
Golden Girls — Low gross: 1. Jill Paltrowitz. Low net: 1. Marge Gilmour. 2. Monika Bulman. 3. Barb Bradley.
Mens Weekly Tourney — 9/15
A Flight Low gross: 1. Kevin Haller, 68. 2. John Crispino, 72. 3. Ed O'Hara, 73.
A Flight Low net: 1. Dr. John Milza, 64. 2. Pat Canavan, 67. 3. Dave Dailey, 68.
B Flight Low gross: 1. Dr. Mike Shea, 82. 2. Clay Ashworth, 82. 3. Gary Caravella, 84.
B Flight Low net: 1. Vlad Kraev, 67. 2. Jim Yarter, 69. 3. Dr. Christian Ruckert, 69.
C Flight Low gross: 1. Dave Anderson, 91. 2. John Madej, 96.
C Flight Low net: 1. Keith McAfee, 71. 2. Judge Jens Lobb, 72.
HILAND GOLF COURSE
G.F. Civic Center Foundation Golf Outing — 9/13
Results: 1. David Krogmann, Dave McDonnell, Derek McDonnell, Peter Brock. 2. Marc Monahan, Jamie Johnson, Paul Demboski, Fred Vogel. 3. Jeff Meade, Mile Sullivan, Chad Nims, Peter Dineen. 4. Tadd Sipowicz, Jeff Casey, Anthony Muscatello, Chris Baird.
Closest To The Pin: No. 3, Glenn Merkosky, No. 6, Jack Bullard, No. 11, Dan Mannix, No. 15, Kyle Tendick.
Fall Member-Member — 9/15
Low gross: 1. Kyle Porter/Ed Adeson, 64. 2. Travis Deuel/Royal Chadwick, 66.
Low net: 1. Mike Fuller/Rick Norton, 65.5. 2. Pat Seelye/Tim Seelye, 65.7.
