BEND OF THE RIVER
Senior Scramble — 10/4
T1. Don Brooks, John Dennett, Terry Rillahan (62), T1. Bill Beneszewski, Porkey Clements, Steve Thompson (62), T3. Fred MacNaughton, Ray Rabl, Fr. Nellis Tremblay, Gerry Woodward (63), T3. Butch Hurley, Tim Murphy, Tom Reed, Bill Serba(63), T3. Jon Baum, Tony Cafaro, Ron Rivard, Dave Rosebrook (63), 6. Jerry Artale, Phil Dickenson, Chuck Rogan, Dave Williams (64), 7. John Blizzard, Dave McElrath, Mike Spain, Jim Sullivan (65), T8. Jerry Bennett, Charlie Brooks, Gary Hedrick, Dave Maynard (67), T8. Mark Bremser, Frank Buehler, John Carney, Frank Pelletier (67), 10. Jim Robarge, Ed Powers, Jim Werthmuller, Al Wilcox (68), 11. Fr. Paul Cox, Joe Garahan, Bruce Podwirny, Bruce Smith (69), 12. Gary Monteith, Gene Perry, Curt Williams (73).
Longest putt: No. 1, Frank Pelletier (25-0), No. 2, Bill Serba (33-6), No. 4, Bruce Smith (18-7), No. 6, Ray Rabl (13-10), No. 8, Ron Rivard (32-7).
GLENS FALLS C.C.
Two-Man Championship — 10/6
Champions: Kyle Tendick, Bryce Aronson
Runners-up: Dr. Kevin Herlihy, Brent Herlihy
Third: Connor Abess, Kevin Haller
Fourth: Bill Fitzgerald, Chris Roop
