AIRWAY MEADOWS
Saturday Scramble — 10/19
Low gross: 1. Jeff Yeackel, Steve Brown, Jayme Heber, Colin Rosslee (-6).
Closest to the pin: No. 3, Jayme Heber (5-6). No. 9, Jayme Heber (7-0).
BEND OF THE RIVER
Senior Scramble — 10/18
T1. Charlie Brooks, John Dennett, Randy Hadley, Butch Hurley (61), T1. Dick England, Dave McElrath, Mike O’Neil, Jim Werthmuller (61). T1. Don Brooks, John Carney, Terry Rillahan, Jim Sullivan (61). T4. John Blizzard, Bill Beneszewski, Jerry Bennett, Jim Robarge (63). T4. Frank Buehler, Tony Cafaro, Frank Herlihy, Ron White (63). 6. Frank Pelletier, Ed Powers, Tom Reed, Bill Serba (66). 7. Tim Bechard, Phil Dickenson, Charlie Redmond, Dave Williams (67). T8. Fr. Paul Cox, Dennis Engroff, Gil Kocher, Dave Rosebrook (68). T8. Mark Bremser, Porkey Clements, Fr. Nellis Tremblay, Al Wilcox (68). T8. Gary Hedrick, Ray Rabl, Bob Raymond, Russ Williams (68).
Longest putt: No. 2, Jim Robarge (17-4). No. 3, Charlie Brooks (23-1). No. 5, Frank Buehler (16-8). No. 7, Jerry Bennett/Jim Robarge (20-4). No. 9, Terry Rillahan (17-5).
HILAND PARK
You have free articles remaining.
Impossible Pin — 10/20
Low gross: 1. Dave Arakelian, Kevin Milza, Joe Connell, Matt Chase, 64.
Closest to the pine Dave Arakelian.
SKENE VALLEY C.C.
Big Foot Invitational
Women's low net: 1. Sue Trumpick, 2. Ann Clugstone, 3. Jeannie Chrasbaszcz.
Men's low net: 1. Frank Costello, 2. Paul Bricoccoli, 3. Jeff Bean.
Closest to the pin: No. 9, Jeff Bean (8 feet). No. 17, Lynn Bishop (17-8).
Least putts: Paul Bricoccoli (29).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.