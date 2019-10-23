{{featured_button_text}}

AIRWAY MEADOWS

Saturday Scramble — 10/19

Low gross: 1. Jeff Yeackel, Steve Brown, Jayme Heber, Colin Rosslee (-6).

Closest to the pin: No. 3, Jayme Heber (5-6). No. 9, Jayme Heber (7-0).

BEND OF THE RIVER

Senior Scramble — 10/18

T1. Charlie Brooks, John Dennett, Randy Hadley, Butch Hurley (61), T1. Dick England, Dave McElrath, Mike O’Neil, Jim Werthmuller (61). T1. Don Brooks, John Carney, Terry Rillahan, Jim Sullivan (61). T4. John Blizzard, Bill Beneszewski, Jerry Bennett, Jim Robarge (63). T4. Frank Buehler, Tony Cafaro, Frank Herlihy, Ron White (63). 6. Frank Pelletier, Ed Powers, Tom Reed, Bill Serba (66). 7. Tim Bechard, Phil Dickenson, Charlie Redmond, Dave Williams (67). T8. Fr. Paul Cox, Dennis Engroff, Gil Kocher, Dave Rosebrook (68). T8. Mark Bremser, Porkey Clements, Fr. Nellis Tremblay, Al Wilcox (68). T8. Gary Hedrick, Ray Rabl, Bob Raymond, Russ Williams (68).

Longest putt: No. 2, Jim Robarge (17-4). No. 3, Charlie Brooks (23-1). No. 5, Frank Buehler (16-8). No. 7, Jerry Bennett/Jim Robarge (20-4). No. 9, Terry Rillahan (17-5).

HILAND PARK

Impossible Pin — 10/20

Low gross: 1. Dave Arakelian, Kevin Milza, Joe Connell, Matt Chase, 64.

Closest to the pine Dave Arakelian.

SKENE VALLEY C.C.

Big Foot Invitational

Women's low net: 1. Sue Trumpick, 2. Ann Clugstone, 3. Jeannie Chrasbaszcz.

Men's low net: 1. Frank Costello, 2. Paul Bricoccoli, 3. Jeff Bean.

Closest to the pin: No. 9, Jeff Bean (8 feet). No. 17, Lynn Bishop (17-8).

Least putts: Paul Bricoccoli (29).

