Area golf results — July 17

AIRWAY MEADOWS

Friday Night Scramble — 7/10

Closest to the pin: No. 3, Kevin Nielsen (14-0). No. 9, Bryan Schermerhorn (5-9).

BATTENKILL C.C.

Club Championships — 7/12

President division low gross (3 rounds): 1. Scottie Daigle, 216. 2. Tim Herrick, 221. 3. Nick Vooris, 224. Daigle’s 10th club championship victory ties him with Ed Donnelly for the most all-time in the club’s history.