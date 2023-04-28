Area Eagles — April 28 Apr 28, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Phil ThompsonQueensbury County Club Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio No. 7 — driver, 9-ironMark DoodyQueensbury County ClubNo. 2 — driver, 9-iron 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Politics Mathematics Motor Vehicles Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Local golf results — April 28 Results reported by local golf courses during the past week. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video Soccer icon Pelé added to the Portuguese dictionary as an adjective Brittney Griner says she'll 'never go overseas to play again' Brittney Griner says she'll 'never go overseas to play again' The five best Formula 1 drivers of all time The five best Formula 1 drivers of all time U.S. long jumper stripped of titles for marijuana use U.S. long jumper stripped of titles for marijuana use