BROADWAY LANES
Fortune Men's 150 -- 8/26
Garry Monrian 224,218,206-648; Larry Rushlow 229; Craig Morris 239,231-643; Eric Monrian 232,205-633; Chris Latterell 210,210-606; Garry Mckinney 214,237,215-666; Shawn Mabb 223,257,238-718; Jarrett Morris 215; Brandon Burkhart 205; Jeff Morris 240-615; Noel Ringer 216,228; Bill Davidson 221; Frank Cottone jr 205; Clayton Brockway 210; Larry Haskell Sr 208,208-607; Dan Stimpson 216; John Davis Sr 226,209-627; John Davis Jr 200,218; Tracy Conlon 278-609; Brett Stuttard 226,214,252-692; Pat Brockway 209; Sean Hammond 205,201; Paul Marissal 214; Ray Vantassell 202; George Smith 206; Jamie Perkins 213; Jesse Whorf 217,225,222-664; Robert Eggleston 214; Chris Smith 245,247-679; Steve Lapoint 210,207.
KINGPIN'S ALLEY
Sportsmen Plus -- 8/27
Devan VanGuilder 227,257,267-751; Mark Ross Jr 258,224,247-729; Barry Brockway 255,300-727; Jason McCotter 268,212,238-718; Rick Fredette 223,215,269-707; Josh Gitto 245,235,223-703; Tim Prouty 256,235,204-695; Elton Smith 257,248-694; Ray Tennant Jr 235,210,245-690; Allen Kawa 256,224,203-683; Larry Smith 230,212,233-675; Derek Bruno 300-673; Monique Baker 202,235,235-672; Cory Nichols 221,243,204-668; Jeff LaFave 216,247,204-667; David Morse 243,212,208-663; Pete Temeles 216,247-662; Wade White 203,228,226-657; Joe Hensler 244,218-655; Glenn Hayner 256,204-653; Brandon Boyer 208,211,215-634; Mark Zingaro 236,207-627; John Confalone 200,236-627; Al Gitto 202,205,216-623; Corey Millington 213,229-619; John Morgan Jr 206,204,206-616; Mike White II 247,202-616; Dan Billington 234-613; Jeremy Brogan 203,215-612; Brad Delisle 204,224-609; Frank Cataldo 206,236-604; Pat Longe 202,215-603; Mike Eggleston 213; Scott McCotter 218; Jonathon Temeles 227; Mike LaPointe 223; Chris Adams 249; John Morgan Sr 203,200; James Burns 226; Gus Carayiannis 200; Cameron Hill 211,226; Paul Houck 223; Maryanne Faranda 220; Andrew Haynes 204; Tom Dickinson 223; Wyman Swinton 214; Mark Ross Sr 211; Kowen Drake 200; Jason Bogdan 207; Kaylee White 204; Jerry Grugan 204; Andy Duggan 212; Steve Gillingham 212; Vince French 201.
Sky Hi -- 8/29
KevinGallagher 243,246,222-711; Frank Palmer 246,204-615; Stephen Peacock 234; Judy Mitchell 190,189; Mike Graves 203; Tom Graves 212; Patrick Norris 201; Izzy Rainville 226.
L.G. LANES & GAMES
Tyros -- 9/3
Shari Harrison 196; Joan Angell 181; Marj Durling 174; Cathy Hodgkins 172; Liz White 178; Joyce Thyrring 175; Doris Wildermuth 171.
SLATE VALLEY LANES
Northern -- 9/3
Bernie Lurvey 276-c637; Dave Morse 245,219-654; Barb Barnes 183; Colleen Wallace 190; Jackie Wallace 185; Jeff Humphries 203,202.
