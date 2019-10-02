BROADWAY LANES
HF/FE Mixed Industrial — 9/6
Art Couture 226; Jeffrey Boyer 202,230, ; TomKilmartin 216,256-669; Jeremiah Gifford 213,208,255-676; Lloyd Thomas 223,202; Mark Seacord 213; Mark Rock 219; Scott Rock 257; Chris Rock 265-613; Steve Rock 232,208,223-663; Barry Latterell 267,224,276-767; Sarah Hanson 192,215-552; Steve Hanson 220; Joe Case 207,208; Ken Scherl 204,231-617; Warren Coon 203; Jim Steady 234.
HF/FE Mixed Industrial — 9/13
Ray Pasco 202; Mark Seacord 207; Anthony Smith 201; Briana Bickford 192; Barry Latterell 247,223-661; Jack Bickford 204,201; Steve Hidden 200; Nick Barker 221,204-614; Jeffrey Boyer 240,218-641; Tom Kilmartin 224,200-614; Jeremiah Gifford 226,214,245-685; Scott Rock 226; Jim Wells 219,256,205-680; Chris Rock 221,203; Steve Rock 257,300,236-793.
HF/FE Mixed Industrial — 9/20
Jim Steady 245,236-671; Chasidy Steady 191; Mark Seacord 202; Briana Bickford 236,201-591; Barry Latterell 218; Jack Bickford 215; Nick Barker 202; Jeffrey Boyer 216,253-652; Tom Kilmartin 234,203,200-637; Jeremiah Gifford 279,205-630; Steve Hidden 214; Sctt Rock 217,213-602; Jim Wells 235,209; Chris Rock 212; Art Couture 218; Ray VanTassell 212; Sarah Hanson 188.
HF/FE Mixed Industrial — 9/27
Steve Hidden 211; Jim Wells 210; Chris Rock 202,200,212-614; Steve Rock 269,277,248-794; Ray VanTassell 201; Ken Scherl 203; Nick Barker 267,244-651; Jeffrey Boyer 222; Tom Kilmartin 200,212; Jeremiah Gifford 205; Mark Seacord 248; Cody Thomas 216,201; Briana Bickford 191; Barry Latterell 219; Jack Bickford 245,258,215-718; Daryl Wood 210,213-602; Ray Pasco 213; Joe Case 212; Connor Ladd 202.
Martha's Dandee Intercity — 9/26
Dave Gould 245-842; Justin Barcomb 255,238,237-918; Dave Stewart 244,231-863; Roy VanDerbogart 236,246,255,244-981; Sean Burnham 242,258-898; George Palmer 243,231,236,221-931; Nick Fuller 243,259-871; Scott Burnham Jr 233,259,279-954; Dillon Greeno 245; Rick Bogholtz 225-823; Tony Azaert 208,233-806; Brandon Bickford 221,245,222-878; Bob Nassivera 220; Jim Nassivera 226; Joe DeVellis 225-826; Eric Stangle 226-805; Alyssa Pancake 257; John Pancake 220,237-848; Dennis LaFountaine 224,235-829; Al Barcomb 236-844; Ryan Benosky 243; Tim Prouty 234,239,279-940; Paul Greene 220; Mark Seacord 255,228-847; Noah Ringer 223; Gary Plansker 265,226-870; Ben Keech 247-846; Mark Owens 231,236-862; Barry Latterell 236; Chris Rock 243-833; Kara Rapp 231,233-804; Ian Rose 245-824; John O'Hara 231; Elmer Hill 235,244,223-893; Brad DeLisle -809; Chris Miles 279,260,220-935; Jeff Jones 243; Darren Camp 240,236-846; Jack Comar 278-892; Greg Smith 220; James Skellie 231; Adrien Hollister 245,221,246-91 6; Bryan Scott 223,233-811; John Davis 226-802; Christian Winters 245,245,234-904; Larry Varecka 238,224; Matt Nevins 250-825; Matt Hunt 246; Jim Steady 265-806.
Fortune Men's 150 — 9/23
Frank Cottone Sr 202; Cody Brockway 202; Anthony Pliscofsky 111 212; Clayton Brockway 205,202; Brett Stuttard 206; Dan Dangelico 204,218; Steve Stimpson 219; Alex King 201; Mike Jones 241,201-611; George Smith 214; Brandib Lebrun 204; Austin Montinello 231,200-615; Steve Lapoint 210,236-633; Leon Nash 226,217-616; Jeff Morris 229,237-634; Kevin Weatherwax 207,218; Chris Latterell 215,202,202-619; Gary Mckinney 266-624; Shawn Mabb 255,210-652; Robert Eggleston 225; Ross Boone Jr 203; Ryan Darfler 206; Steve Burch 221; Garry Monrian 227; Noah Ringer 223-606; Mark Serro 212,215-601; Rick Vanguilder 206; Earl Macduff 212; Lance Bergman 200; John Davis Davis Jr 247,213,248-708; Jesse Edwards Jr 243; Andy Duggan 210; Peter Corlew 201; Pat Brockway 219,202; Richard North 224,203-609; Paul Colvin 202; Mike Davidson 219; Brian Gebo 214; Bill Davidson 220,212-602; Eric Monrian 253,225-677.
KINGPIN'S ALLEY
Hurricane — 9/25
Patti Conley 225,170-558; Vanette Monette 504; Sheri Hammond 173; Marge Abbott 177; Shelly Hull 178.
Tri Lakes Mixed — 9/25
Kevin Mulcahy 247,216-637; Dan Wilson 227,224-633; Doug Arnold 200; Mike Mulcahy 210; Barb Arnold 181.
Corinth Seniors — 9/26
Floyd Butler 239,200,173-612; Frank Pellitier 249-585; Harry Burdick 187,207-562; Rod LaChapelle Jr 213,181-560; Mike White Sr 181,218-552; Harold Lawson 216-540; Jim Robarge Sr 171,171,191-533; Dave Williams 189-524; Gary Sampson 196,192-524; Doug Smith 198,178-521; Barb Arnold 188,179-520; John Schaffer 179,193-519; Robert Ricciardelli Sr 205,171-518; Ray Mosher 192,178-509; Erica Sampson 174; Charles Clements 189; Sandy Martin 179; Linda Butler 173.
Sunday Niters — 9/29
Devan Vanguilder 209,249,235-693; Jason Woodcock 214,238-635; Nelson Weller III 206,236-631; John Morgan Jr 224,218-630; Allen Kawa 235-620; Joe Case 239; Richard Carpenter 223; Dan Mitchell 203; Mike LaPointe 232; Sean Hammond 202.
Moreau Seniors — 9/30
Mark Dahlin 224,212,224-660; Larry Varecka 216,213,227-656; Paul Clements 215,191,205-611; Lorraine Davis 174,179; Jerry Steves 171; Frank Jones 172; Corinne Callahan 177.
You have free articles remaining.
York/Sycuro Memorial — 9/30
Kyle Phillips 257,228,206-691; Preston Allen Jr 203,242,230-675; Tom Milin 214,204,212-630; Isaiah Cody 212,238-606; Al Bedard Jr 209,222; Rod LaChapelle Jr 235; Rick Welch 210; Tanis Lydecker 205,182-545; Peter Hayes 213; Jennie Carpenter 193; Amanda Allen 187.
L.G. LANES & GAMES
L.G. Youngsters — 9/23
Steve Maxim 202,201; John Gunther 213,254,199-666; Marie Schwindt 204.
Tyros — 9/24
Joan Angell 184,183; Hazell Annesi 181,199; Cathy Hodgkins 171; Debbie Duell 186; Shari Harrison 214,192,158-564; Sabrina Harpp 179.
Matinee Dolls — 9/24
Elaine Manor 171; Jo Ellen McGuire 189; Maryellen Stevens 180.
Tri-County Mixers — 9/24
Barry Bisner 227,184,220-631; Mike Mulcahy 200; Kevin Mulcahy 232; Brian Ferguson 225; Donny Clark 211; Rick Provencher 256; Joe Shortsleeves 203,210,194-607; Sabrina Harpp 189; Mike Dane 200,177,228-605; Stephen Peacock 201; Andrea VanDerwarker 191,211; Tony Carroccia 226; Matt Hall 200,230,237-667; Michael Smith 212; Dennis Burrows 196,223,208-627; Joe Mastrodomenico 207; Carl Brainard 210,203; Chris May 203,217.
Koffee Klatcher — 9/26
Fran Taitel 217,213,217-647; Shari Harrison 179,189; Karen Maxim 177; Cathy Hodgkins 173,187,182-542; Sabrina Harpp 202,157,213-572; Sandy LaPierre 171; Liz White 170.
Automotive — 9/26
Ross Boone Jr 289,233-718; Frank Cataldo 255,277-713; Shawn Mabb 289,221-691; Ron Pliscofsky Jr 224,232,222-678; Scott Bennett Jr 270,207-651; Andy Duggan 221,236-646; Jim McNally 254,218-643; Al Gitto 202,215,221-638; Josh Lewry 228,215-636; Jim Lewis Sr 241-623; Howard Raych 237-620; Mark Ross Jr 234-620; Brad Coulter 220-615; Kevin Goodell Jr 217,215-612; Jim Lemery 222,213-607; Stan Durie 224,213-606; Chris Smith 204,202-601; Gary McKinney 224,203; Jim Lewis Jr 213; Andy Conley 213; John Canfield Jr 201; Bill Lewry 201; Herb Lewis Jr 211; Joe Morehouse 216; Ron Pliscofsky Sr 222; Brian Brown 214; Scott Bennett Sr 212; Corey Weatherwax 227; Jay Turner 227.
Sky Hi — 9/26
Patrick Norris 235,241-655; Frank Palmer 258,200-622; Mike Graves 203,221-601; Larry Freeman 213; Tom Graves 229; Paul Bricoccoli Sr 202.
Fri. Singles Classic — 9/27
Mark Zingaro 264,280-925; Bob Evans 221,232,213-831; Eric Evans 202.
SLATE VALLEY LANES
Mettowee — 9/30
Ray Johnson 221; Keith Guinipero 235,206-605; Jeff Loveland 216,222-601; Candy Hurlburt 189; Justin Lourie 222,236-631; Jeff Lourie 206; Tim Banghart 212; Adam Gordon 214,215; Greg Pritchard 245-604; Roy Fifield 212,236-646; Mike Krawczyk 234,245,203-682; Ken Currier 267-632; George Haley 258,256-683; Bernie Lurvey 220.
Northern — 10/1
Dave Morse 212,246-632; Paul Dufford 211; John Teriele 208; Diane Taft 199.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.