BROADWAY LANES
Martha’s Dandee Intercity — 10/3
Dave Gould 220,223-827; Justin Barcomb 298,280,256-1027; Dave Stewart 226-802; Roy VanDerbogart 254,234,290,258-1036; Nelson Chase III 244,245-843; Sean Burnham 226,224,247-900; Mark Ross Sr 225; Jeffrey Boyer Jr 265,243-921; Brandon Boyer 255,247,259-964; Nick Fuller 226,247-858; Ethan Kelsey 224,234,300-951; Devan VanGuilder 255-829; Scott Burnham Jr 256,234,245-933; Dillon Greeno 299,276,246-1023; Tony Azaert 244,248,266-967; Brandon Bickford 279,226,246-953; Jim Nassivera -816; Joe DeVellis 245,251,268-970; Chris Corlew 226,224-851; Helen Waite 246-832; Eric Stangle 234,238,252-934; Alyssa Pancake 265-859; John Pancake -840; Dennis LaFountaine 247,247-916; Al Barcomb 237,225-851; Cody Palmer 256; Ryan Benosky 247; Tim Prouty 224,264-840; Jessee Edwards Jr 256,253,224-923; Mark Seacord 267,225-883; Gary Plansker 226; Ben Keech 220-828; Mark Owens 262; Barry Latterell 246,224-879; Chris Rock 247,234-860; Kara Rapp 245-823; Nick Maille 253,257-896; Jacob Helm 225; John O’Hara 220 -815; Elmer Hill 235,242,238,279-994; Brad DeLisle 270,242-832; Chris Miles 246,279; Jeff Jones 227,242-832; Darren Camp 222,225-815; Jack Comar 237; Greg Smith 244,244-868; Adrien Hollister 234,268,224-940; John Davis Jr 224,228,246-856; Jarrett Morris 235-837; Christian Winters 227-821; Matt Nevins 263,224-881; Matt Hunt 225; Jim Steady 224-853.
Fortune Men’s 150 — 9/30
Art Dashnaw 227; Garry Monrian 290,247,247-784; Larry Rushlow 218,249-616; Craig Morris 226; Eric Monrian 243,215-623; Noah Ringer 214; Mark Serro 210,222,225-657; Earl Macduff 228,246,238-712; Brian Gebo 204; Bill Davidson 203,238,213-654; Mike Davidson 216; Robert Eggleston 221,243-650; Ross Boone Jr 231,200-601; Scott Bennett 203,216; Bryan Scott 223; Dan Stimpson 222,265,211-698; John Davis Jr 300,247,203-750; Jesse Edwards Jr 227,251,229-707; Andy Duggan 224; Pat Brockway 208,207; Mike Jones 203,224; George Smith 235-600; Paul Marissal 267,213-646; Ray Vantassell 214; Paul Colvin 201; Austin Montinello 220; Steve Lapointe 215,246-601; Mike Baker 224; Cody Brockway 206; Frank Cottone Jr 208,209-607; Clayton Brockway 243; Kevin Weatherwax 213; Chris Latterell 248,212-625; Gary Mckinney 205; Shawn Mabb 207,224-625; Mark Gulick 200; Brett Stuttard 226,224-625; Damon Casey 258-607; Jeff Morris 205,211-608; Steve Burch 20 2; Roger Ovitt 233; Ryan Darfler 223; Shawn Hammond 202; Mike Durkee 202,213-603.
HF/FE Mixed Industrial — 10/4
Briana Bickford 182; Barry Latterell 214; Jack Bickford 211; Jeffrey Boyer 257-633; Tom Kilmartin 224,237,214-675; Jeremiah Gifford 222,255,203-680; Wayne Havens 203; Ray VanTassell 200,215; Jim Steady 255-617; chris Bedarczyk 263; Mark Rock 213; Scot Rock 201; Jim Wells 215,267-678; Chris Rock 220,248,227-695; Stee Rock 238,212-628; Sarah Hanson 201,183-558; Marsha Pond 188; Mark Seacord 236,222-637; Bill Doner 222,236,233-691; Ken Scherl 212,200; Tony Fiorillo 201,202,221-624; John Touchette 214; Steve Hidden 223; Brett Stuttard 232,201,225-658; Andy Brynes 202.
KINGPIN’S ALLEY
Kingpin Classic — 9/30
Jeff LaFave 269,237,240,259-1005; Ben Keech 279,267,235,205-986; Vinny Nichols 221,279,216,269-985; Chris Bruno 278,258,236,211-983; Ethan Kelsey 288,212,227,255-982; Ben Bohannon 289,207,258,202-956; Walter Thorne 237,258,234,225-954; Nick Fuller 239,249,218,246-952; Barnaby Jones 256,245,259-950; Aaron Holtby 244,243,258,203-948; John Morgan, Jr. 290,247,205,204-946; Shawn Junko 254,246,258-946; Meg Ryan 206,237,258,244-945; Rick Bogholtz 219,258,212,255-944; Brandon Palladino 299,240,205-938; Adrien Hollister 279,279-934; John Duguay 202,223,247,258-930; Darren Camp 236,236,256,201-929; Devan VanGuilder 222,239,205,258-924; Brandon Boyer 244,202,238,238-922; Howard Raych 258,234,246-921; Dillon Greeno 279,201,248-918; Mark Zingaro 248,221,268-916; Brian Palmer 277,232,241-914; Barry Brockway 231,209,278-908; Sonny Goldsmith 210,215,234,244-903; Craig Morrell 224,247,248-903; Gary Plansker 267,242,212-899; Jeff Medick 207,257,258-898; Lester Lemery 248,239,220-891; Charlie Harte n 279,207,212-886; Bob Pearsall 226,217,246-883; Tom Graves 225,206,269-883; Chris Rock 245,225,223-883; Tony Maresco 218,210,229,226-883; Scott George 289,227-881; DJ Bohannon 224,235,205,214-878; Brad Delisle 238,212,203,224-877; Jason McCotter 234,224,207,212-877; Pete Temeles 236,227,235-877; Al Barcomb 279,234-867; Anlyn Billington 223,224,204,215-866; Christian Winters 203,220,206,231-860; Bill Nichols 235,209,222-855; Harold Lawson 227,216,202,206-851; Dan Wilson 217,245-847; Tom Yadanza 247,200,228-847; Dan Billington 270,212-846; BJ Skiffington 268,221-846; Mike White 213,267,203-840; Jon Greer 222,210,224-835; Emily Wilson 222,224-834; Cory Nichols 214,233-834; Blaine Phair 202,214,209,206-831; Frank Cataldo 237,225-827; Bob Evans 224,213,214-822; Bruce Lemelin 204,202,243-819; Wade White 255,215-819; John Confalone 240,209,218-816; Dave Simons 225,218-811; Meg Lambert 214,203,215-808; Ryan Benosky 231-807.
Sky Hi — 10/3
Frank Palmer 255,276-718; Kevin Gallagher 226,210-608; Tom Graves 201,211-602; Mike Graves 225; Paul Bricoccoli Sr 203.
Automotive — 10/3
Frank Cataldo 267,265-724; Ross Boone Jr 202,247,268-717; John Canfield Jr 217,205,284-706; Howard Raych 258,235,206-699; Andy Duggan 263,233-687; Jim Lewis Sr 245,224,209-678; Scott Bennett Sr 242,212,215-669; Chris Smith 222,252-659; Kevin Weatherwax 202,236,221-659; Scott Bennett Jr 226,225,201-652; Shawn Morehouse 234,237-641; Al Gitto 226,202-624; Jay Turner 213,200,210-623; Josh Lewry 267-611; Tyler Dalbey 226,216-610; Ron Pliscofsky Jr 222,203-607; Roy Karig 212; Jim Lemery 225; Kevin Goodell Jr 229,206; Bill Lewry 209; Robert Eggleston 245; Dan Mitchell 227; Jim McNally 214; Michael Blair 211; Jim Guy Sr 209; Andy Conley 200; Gary McKinney 225; Stan Durie 247; Matt Lefebvre 205; Victor Potter Jr 203; Ron Pliscofsky Sr 205.
Friday Singles Classic — 10/4
Bob Evans 246,233,249-923; Al Amodeo 246,237,258-913; Eric Evans 244,200-804; John Urban 201,235-801.
Senior Social — 10/4
David Greene 175,196-509; Erica Sampson 178,170.
Matinee — 10/3
Barbara Neubauer 174.
Corinth Seniors — 10/3
Frank Pelletier 214,243,202-659; Harry Burdick 209,233,191-633; Floyd Butler 214,239,171-624; Jim Robarge Sr 190,193,222-605; Harold Lawson 192,211,202-605; Dave Williams 181,185,185-551; Gary Sampson 193,185-547; Rod LaChapelle Jr 213,172-540; Bob George 180,176,170-526; Mike White Sr 203,202-522; Andy Winslow 170,191-521; Erica Sampson 201,180-511; Joe Meade 207; Ray Mosher 186; Barb Arnold 178; Ellen Marcantonio 171,174; Sandra Martin 178; Kay Kenneally 171.
Tri Lakes — 10/2
Dan Wilson 279,202,225-706; Kevin Mulcahy 202; Mike Mulcahy 223; Art Persons 200; Donna Belden 187.
Hurricane — 10/2
Patti Conley 186,179-531; Vanette Monette 175; Sheri Hammond 181; Sarah Thornton 174; Deb Tatro 178; Cathy Hanna 174.
Moreau Seniors — 10/7
Larry Varecka 231,226,192-649; Mark Dahlin 171,190,242-603; Mike Ogonowski 192-527; Paul Clements 223-515; Steve Baker 173,194-503; Jerry Steves 185; Jim McGrath 172.
Sportsmen Plus — 10/8
Rick Fredette 300,226,257-783; Brandon Boyer 222,277,249-748; Larry Smith 280,276-741; Devan VanGuilder 226,237,277-740; Josh Gitto 278,220,236-734; Jeff Lafave 247,257,226-730; John Morgan Jr 268,220,227-715; Tim Prouty 268,213,229-710; Mark Ross Jr 225,264,215-704; Andrew Haynes 277,227-700; Mike White II 275,226-695; Jason McCotter 203,236,255-694; John Confalone III 233,225,235-693; Glenn Hayner 216,222,247-685; Brad Delisle 268,200,216-684; Ralph Woodcock Jr 266,219-663; Wyman Swinton 269,215-662; Kaylee White 278,200-661; Derek Bruno 268,224-660; Mike Eggleston 267,201-657; Mark Owens 267,211-656; Cory Nichols 238,225-643; Shawn Morehouse 249,211-640; Matt Pistoia 204,231,204-639; Jeremy Brogan 243,212-638; Corey Millington 214,225-636; Pat Longe 235,205-633; Ray Tennant Jr 247-627; Ricky French 246,208-627; Alan Barcomb 224,204-622; Dan Billington 255-622; Frank Pelletier 234,203-621; Mike LaPointe 225,204-616; Paul Houck 267,200-614; Elton Smith 211-609; Tom Dickinson 203, 213-605; Mike Morgan 216,237-604; Kowen Drake 248-602; Cameron Hill 241,206-602; Al Gitto 222-601; Wade White 210; Chris Rock 204,202; Scott McCotter 232; Donald Swinton 213; Dan Mitchell 227; Barry Brockway 204,206; Frank Gorham Jr 225; David Shaw 223; Chris Adams 221; Mark Zingaro 246; Chris Bruno 205,202-582; Gus Carayiannis 203; Fred Carpenter III 210; David Morse 232; Bruce Lemelin Jr 206,208; Maryanne Faranda 226,210-565; Selena White 198,222-555; Michael White 202; Moe Holcomb 211; Andy Duggan 200; Frank Cataldo 222; Melissa Dickinson 199; Jason Baker 201; Rick Strain 210; Hayley Keech 180; Meagan Brownell 193.
Too Cold For Golf — 10/8
Jim Finamore 194,179-539; Dave Casey 185-509; Len Ball 186,177-508; Jack LaBombard 188; John Underwood 181; Ed Lyon Sr 178.
Sunday Niters — 10/6
Ray Tennant Jr 216,226,246-688; John Morgan Jr 234,212-635; Nelson Weller III 255-607; Ernie Brennan 218,215.
L.G. LANES & GAMES
Lake George Youngsters — 9/30
Debbie Duell 195; Steve Maxim 202; John Gunther 210; Liz White 181; Marie Schwindt 170; Barb Arnold 185; Pat Levy-Weber 192,181; Fran Taitel 183,191,277-651.
Tyros — 10/1
Debbie Duell 210; Shari Harrison 170; Cathy Hodgkins 195; Joyce Thyrring 171,186; Diane Calvanese 170; Sabrina Harpp 182; Carol Aldrich 171.
Matinee Dolls — 10/1
Jo Ellen McGuire 196.
Tri-County Mixers — 10/1
Chris May 212; Sabrina Harpp 204; Royce Bennett 221; Mike Dane 194,211,198-603; Fran Taitel 163,197,190-550; Ron Ristau 200; Randy Duell 204; Brian Ferguson 206; Randy VanDerwarker 223; Joe Shortsleeves 203,209,230-642; Craig Baker 221; Mike Mulcahy 200; Kevin Mulcahy 209; Matt Hall 192,221,246-659; Mark Polverelli Sr. 211; Mark Londrigan 202; Liam Briggs 208; Jayme Smith 255; Barry Bisner 267,183,245-695.
Koffee Klatcher — 10/3
Fran Taitel 237,218,168-623; Shari Harrison 178,207,173-558; Susan Earl 174; Cathy Hodgkins 181,217,163-561.
L.G. Women — 10/8
Carol Habshi 181; Sue Trumpick 181; Debbie Burdett 185.
Slate Valley Lanes
Mettowee — 10/7
Jeff Loveland 202; Ray Johnson 203; Keith Guinipero 204,224-621; Bernie Lurvey 225; Adam Gordon 201,210; Mike Krawczyk 269,221-668; Roy Fifield 209,227-628; Matt Wood 249,232-679; Lee Bousley 215; Justin Lourie 224; Herb Sady 213,235,214-662.
Northern — 10/8
Jason Kilburn 221; Bernie Lurvey 210; Morgan Conlon 204; John Terirle 209; Colleen Wallace 206; Diane Mulhall 181.
