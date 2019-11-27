BROADWAY LANES
Fortune Men’s 150 — 11/18
Andy Dugan 232,224-619; Peter Corlew 204; Pat Brockway 204,246; Steve Burch 234; Roger Ovitt 204; Ryan Darfler 217; Richard North 209,244,201-644; Paul Marissal 213; Charlie Vannier 210,202; Ray Vantassell 224,248,201-673; Paul Colvin 222,204; Gary Mckinney 226,269-676; Frank Decrescente 202; John Decrescente 213; Chris Latterell 208,206-607; Shawn Mabb 276-663; John Davis Sr 207; Bryan Scott 210,226-635; Larry Haskell Sr 231,226-627; Dan Stimpson 226,223-600; John Davis Jr 244-610; Jerrett Morris 236,257-686; Jeff Morris 215; Mike Jones 225; George Smith 202,228; Mike Davidson 228-603; Mark Wadsworth 200; Bill Davidson 224,247,246-717; Austin Montinello 241; Joe Yanklowitz 203; Steve Lapointe 213; Garry Monrian 259,236,213-708; Craig Morris 224,254-654; Bob Larock 203; Andy Conley 204,209; Noah Ringer 245,203-609; Rick Vanguilder 215; Earl Macduff 234,245-639; Jeremy Gifford 212,201; Justin Brown 200,207; Tyler Dalbey 234; Sean Hammond 203; Mike Durkee 202; Jamie Perkins 258; Jo Sh Mccarthy 242,245-666; Ross Boone 203; Chris Smith 245,238,213-696; Scott Bennett 266,226,248-740; Frank Cottone Sr 213; Cody Brockway 255; Frank Cottone Jr 236,221-639; Clayton Brockway 225,219,206-650; Joel Holden 201,200; Mark Gulick 222,214-626; Tracy Conlon 205,216-616; Brett Stuttard 222,224-639; Art Dashnaw 203.
Miller Rec — 11/19
Don Bellen 213; Bill Doner 219,217,243-679; Mark Seacord 234,217,238-689; Ron Larue 202; Chris Becharczyk 203,203; Chris Corlew 203,206-600; Bryan Scott 216; Chris Latterell 209,201; Joe Falasco 205,238; Jesse Edwards Jr 234,243-669; Shawn Mabb 256,223,218-697; John Davis 202; Brad Battease 235; Sean Coffey 245,204-621; John Davis Jr 244,236-674; Al Bedard 203; Mikr Baker 201; Frank Troelstra 209,212; Art Wexler 227; Cody Faggiano 299,234-715; Ben Faggiano Jr 213,206,206-625; Jarrett Moriss 206,257-660; Jeff Morris 234-605; Dan Jones 202; Nate Jones 200; Nate Schwab 205; Steve Mcmurry 218; Jim Simonson 237,208-624; Ian Rose 222,219,265-706; Brandon Bickford 249,225-722; David Gould 235,228-651; Ron Jarvis Jr 290,202,212-704; Helen Seelye Waite 214,198,196-608; Scott Burnham 242,204-630; Jimmer Beames 268,252-706; Pete Beames 203,220; Jim Nassiveria 231,247-615; Bob Nassiveria 200; Ray Anderson 226.
KINGPIN’S ALLEY
Kingpin Classic — 11/18
Brock Keech 259,263,300,235-1057; Shawn Junko 248,222,279,278-1027; John Confalone 258,290,225,253-1026; Derek Bruno 203,288,263,247-1001; Brandon Boyer 269,242,237,248-996; Barnaby Jones 256,215,258,266-995; Jeff LaFave 220,248,255,253-976; Frank Cataldo 279,241,235-946; Dennis LaFontaine 260,257,237-942; Devan VanGuilder 236,222,255,225-938; Walter Thorne 256,226,224,232-938; Vinnie Nichols 279,285-932; Mike White II 212,215,215,289-931; Al Barcomb 205,266,249,208-928; Bob Pearsall 224,252,252-921; Tom Yadanza 205,245,267-911; Brian Palmer 256,237,235-910; BJ Skiffington 210,229,299-904; Ben Bohannon 248,212,206,237-903; Adrien Hollister 232,255,202,213-902; Craig Morrell 213,247,248-901; Ryan Benosky 237,276,222-900; Lester Lemery 266,209,227-895; Don Billington 210,212,220,252-894; Pete Temeles 215,236,269-887; John Closson 259,237,231-885; Barry Brockway 290,218,202-884; Rick Clothier 246,231,215-883; Tony Maresco 257,202,215,209-883; Erik Gordon 213,300,205-882; Marc Lambert 246,221,247-879; Nick Fuller 248,213,225-876; Dillon Greeno 205,236,235-875; Tim Prouty 279,219-869; John Duguay 246,228,212-867; Ben Keech 202,228,220,214-864; Aaron Holtby 226,205,228,204-863; Chris Rock 238,235-862; Emily Wilson 203,204,213,241-861; Nelson Weller 258,213,205-860; Jon Greer 234,236,257-859; Brad Delisle 243,242,211-856; Bill Nichols 224,213,237-856; Mike Graves 258,221,205-856; Ethan Kelsey 210,216,237-856; Jeff Medick 222,204,222-847; Dan Wilson 213,201,247-842; Aaron Pond 242,256-842; Sonny Goldsmith 244,236-839; Gary Plansker 211,222,219-836; Mike White 206,234,226-829; Ralph Woodcock 200,213,257-827; Ray Tennant Jr. 225,244-823; Jayme Smith 202,239-817; Walt Sevrie 255-816; Meg Lambert 202,213,212-809; Cory Nichols 201,227-805; Jason McCotter 205,211-802.
Matinee — 11/14
Norine Wilson 178.
Automotive — 11/14
Chris Smith 279,212,225-716; Gary McKinney 233,214,258-705; Howard Raych 202,245,246-693; Josh Lewry 268,227-687; Shawn Mabb 242,242-674; Mark Ross Jr 219,233,219-671; Jason Woodcock 247,247-670; Ron Pliscofsky Jr 225,245-664; Kevin Goodell Jr 210,247,206-663; Andy Conley 212,206,225-643; Stan Durie 228,210-636; Michael Blair 208,237-635; John Canfield Jr 218,231-634; Jim Lewis Sr 224,227-629; Jim McNally 223-621; Clayton Brockway 227,200-621; Andy Duggan 231; Scott Bennett Jr 215; John Eggleston 207,205; Jim Lewis Jr 222; Ross Boone Jr 211,219; Kevin Weatherwax 213; Bill Lewry 237; Roy Karig 212; Al Gitto 210; Jim Lemery 203,206; Joe Morehouse 213; Herb Lewis Jr 203; Vern Potter 216; Danielle Bunnell 224.
Sky Hi — 11/14
Frank Palmer 213,212,235-660; Mike Graves 275-657; Tom Graves 211,226,202-639; Kevin Gallagher 214,206; Pat Norris 215; Larry Freeman 200.
Sportsmen Plus — 11/19
Brandon Boyer 278,279,223-780; Richard Fredette 233,279,258-770; John Confalone III 289,213,264-766; Glenn Hayner 278,231,238-747; John Morgan Jr 236,233,256-725; Alan Barcomb 225,269,221-715; Jeff LaFave 214,225,266-705; Derek Bruno 224,246,229-699; Craig Morrell 227,237,232-696; Mark Ross Jr 266,213,212-691; Aaron Pond 228,226,234-688; Pete Temeles 258,208,216-682; Jeremy Gifford 240,237,203-680; Tim Prouty 203,204,255-662; Mark Owens 264-662; Cameron Hill 225,213,222-660; Ricky French 227,249-659; Devan Vanguilder 229,237-658; Scott McCotter 205,201,242-648; Kowen Drake 210,216,221-647; Bruce Lemelin 223,236-641; Dan Billington 256,234-640; Josh Gitto 232,236-637; Larry Smith 209,234-630; Tom Dickinson 203,248-629; Matt Pistoia 226,223-627; Gus Carayiannis 265-626; David Shaw 235,204-624; Jason Woodcock 248-624; Ray Tennant Jr 290-624; Jason McCotter 244,213-621; Mark Zingaro 226,226-619; Dan Mitchell 244,211-618; Chris Rock 222,213-614; Barry Brockway 220,201-614; Bob Bogdan 2 06,201,206-613; Frank Pelletier 202,220-611; Al Gitto 226,202-607; David Morse 226,200-605; Matt Holcomb 224,201-605; Brad Delisle 203,216-601; Mike LaPointe 204,215; Maryanne Faranda 178,223,195-596; Kaylee White 183,246-593; Brandon Burrows 244; Wyman Swinton 203,201; Mike Morgan 202,217; Jason Baker 215; Moe Holcomb 225,206; Tim Colson 218; Mike White II 204; Corey Millington 236; Andrew Haynes 220,216; Don Swinton 214; Frank Gorham Jr 214; Cory Nichols 214,202; Jim Lemery 204; John Morgan Sr 216; Nick Ramsey 223; Adrian Hollister 235; Jake Semmel 225; Michael White 224; Sean Hammond 217; Jeremy Brogan 202; Paul Houck 246; Melissa Dickinson 181,187; Jerry Grugan 209; John Celeste 201; Richie Rodriguez Jr 200; Fred Carpenter III 216; Hayley Keech 195; Selena White 194; Andy Duggan 207; Amber Gossett 199; Judy Mitchell 191; Shelly Brayton 193.
Sunday Niters — 11/17
John Morgan Jr 236,236,205-677; Ernie Brennan 216,266-643; Allen Kawa 220,222-634; Scott Bennett Jr 247,215-633; Jason Woodcock 203,215; Nelson Weller III 210; Mike LaPointe 200; Dan Mitchell 205; Joe Case 215; Georgianna Brennan 180.
Moreau Seniors — 11/18
Mark Dahlin 236,204,196-636; Larry Varecka 223,214,186-623; Mike Ogonowski 193,170-519; Steve Baker 188; Nancy Puriton 180; Jim McGrath 178; Victor Pagan 171.
York/Sycuro Memorial — 11/18
Fran Allen 228,227,209-664; Kyle Phillips 226,203,225-654; Al Bedard Jr 211,223-624; Peter Hayes 232,203-617; Tanis Lydecker 182,232-687; Brandon Allen 227; Preston Allen Jr 200; Isaiah Cody 213; Randy Phillips 201; Karen Lawson 194; Amanda Allen 191; Annelise LaChapelle 209; Taylor Pincheon 203; Mary LaChapelle 191.
Too Cold For Golf — 11/19
Bob Bogdan 186,183,203-572; Jim Finamore 205,187-556; Dick Batchelder 213-547; Bob Riley 185,190; Mark Bremser 183; John Gecewicz 180; Everett Stockman 192; John Anderson 212.
Wednesday Singles Classic — 11/13
Mike Graves 247,225,258,203-933; Paul Houck 257,212,215-863; Eric Evans 228,244-822; Al Amodeo 238.
Wednesday Singles Classic — 11/20
Tom Yadanza 265,232,216,235-948; Mike Graves 228,248,203,266-945; Eric Evans 226,218,201-838.
Hurricane — 11/13
Denise Villa 201-507; Patti Conley 170; Sheri Hammond 171; Mary LaChapelle 170.
Hurricane — 11/20
Patti Conley 211,176-540; Sheri Hammond 197-518; Shelly Hull 203.
Tri Lakes Mixed — 11/13
Dan Wilson 279,224-684; Gerald Collard 231-603; Bob Elliott Jr 213; Leisha Mulcahy 199; Charles Jones 202; Barb Arnold 186.
Tri Lakes Mixed — 11/20
Dan Wilson 203; Kevin Mulcahy 237; Art Persons 202.
Too Cold For Golf — 11/14
Bob Riley 214,210,182-606; Phil Thompson 202,202-593; John Anderson 189,191-542; Dave Casey 190; Mark Bremser 184,181; John Gecewicz 190; Scott Shevy 181; Marty Breen 180; Ed Lyon Sr 182.
Corinth Seniors — 11/14
Larry Varecka 174,266,223-663; Harry Burdick 174,207,232-613; Harold Lawson 215,193,204-612; Bob Ricciardelli Sr 203,184,217-604; Frank Pelletier 197,187,205-589; Gary Sampson 190,224-581; Floyd Butler 256-572; Jim Robarge Sr 176,188,180-544; Bob George 174,179,179-532; Charles Clements 199-524; Karen Lawson 186,170-519; Curt Williams 217-519; Dave Williams 231-504; Erica Sampson 189; John Schaffer 181; Rod LaChapelle Jr 186; Ellen Marcantonio 171; Ed Rubino 172,198; Mike White Sr 181.
Corinth Seniors — 11/21
Larry Varecka 186,258-609; Harry Burdick 247,194-605; Harold Lawson 224,182,196-602; Erica Sampson 182,179,216-577; Floyd Butler 196,181,176-553; Bob Ricciardelli Sr 178,189,185-552; Rod LaChapelle Jr 174,181,193-548; Bob George 183,200-546; John Schaffer 189,202-539; Ellen Marcantino 210,172-536; Frank Pelletier 170,192-527; Gary Sampson 170,188-522; Jim Robarge Sr 190-513; Charles Clements 174,177-510; Ray Mosher 180; Kay Kenneally 176; Joe Oliveri 194; Dave Williams 182; Gerry Cutler 170; Roy Eldridge Sr 176; Ken Nicholson 179.
Moreau Seniors — 11/11
Mark Dahlin 182,215,206-603; Larry Varecka 224,193,184-601; Mike Ogonowski 192,172-508; JoEllen McGuire 173,176-502; Steve Baker 187.
Kingpin Classic — 11/18
L.G. Lanes & Games
Koffee Klatcher — 11/21
Sandy LaPierre 196; Peg Tulley 182; Cathy Hodgkins 189; Sabrina Harpp 174; Liz White 185; Fran Taitel 176,178,214-568; Shari Harrison 181.
Tri-County Mixers — 11/19
Royce Bennett 207; Sabrina Harpp 186; Mike Dane 204; Tony Carroccia 226; John Root 216; Matt Hall 195,233,225-653; Joe Shortsleeves 235; Craig Baker 216; Steve Peacock 222; Jim Brainard 223; Carl Brainard 211; Steve Maxim 235,191,201-627; Eric May 218; Daryl Hitchcock 225,192,258-675; Stan Ellsworth 203; Brian Ferguson 223; Donny Clark 204; Liam Briggs 184,202,216-602; Andrea VanDerwarker 209; John Gecewicz 185,233,200-618; Corey Taylor 227.
Tyros — 11/19
Hazell Annesi 208; Joyce Thyrring 186; Sabrina Harpp 155,200,189-544; Helen Powers 173; Cathy Hodgkins 190,178,177-545; Liz White 191; Irene Mcglashan 178,173; Debbie Duell 180,192; Shari Harrison 209,167,206-582.
Matinee Dolls — 11/19
Elaine Manor 174.
L.G. Youngsters — 11/25
Barb Arnold 171; Pat Levy-Weber 177; Fran Taitel 182,231,215-628; Debbie Duell 158,171,223-552; Steve Maxim 212; John Gunther 236; Liz White 175.
Lake George Women — 11/26
Charlene Bolster 182; Debbie Burdett 213.
SLATE VALLEY LANES
Coffee & Donut — 11/22
Kim Pauquette 192; Kathy Gebo 216,193-583; Stacey Gokey 187; Roxanne Peck 202; Sue Pardy 187.
Mettowee — 11/25
Mike Krawczyk 300,224,215-739; Adam Gordon 245,188,246-679; Roy Fifield 223; Matt Wood 258,216,255-729; Jeff Loveland 209,213,223-643; Nick Gebo 215,239,228-682; Derrick Prevost 219; Lee Bousley 211,200,236-647; Skip Gibbs 224; Chipper Gibbs 214; Justin Lourie 214; Jim Lourie 211; Herb Sady 226; George Hailey 226,245-670; Bernie Lurvey 226,212-633; Keith Guinipero 235,220-638.
Northern — 11/26
Gene Morse 181; Cindy Hayward 180; Dave Morse 235,255-653; Bernie Lurvey 203,257,222-682; John Mckeighan 224; Don Dekalb 235,207-630; John Tierele 205,221-611; Amy Orvis 187; Dan Wood 220; Jeff Humphries 221; Jackie Wallace 180,194-546; Theresa Jones 180; Morgan Conlon 207; Jack Bickford 224,235-653.
