BROADWAY LANES
Fortune Men's 150 — 11/11
Richard North 225; Paul Marissal 213; Ray Vantassell 214,201,206-621; Paul Colvin 241; Jarrett Morris 236,226-626; Damon Casey 205; Jeff Morris 204,203; Bryan Scott 206; Dan Stimpson 249-616; John Davis Jr 226,258,257-711; Roger Ovitt 210; Ryan Darfler 204; Pat Brockway 212;Jim Lemery 222-607; Garry Mckinney 214,257,236-707; Chris Latterell 202; Shawn Mabb 258,234,211-703; Joe Yanklowitz 268; Steve Lapointe 204,243-631; Mark Serro 215,228-626; Rick Vanguilder 214,201-602; Earl Macduff 269,243,258-770; Brian Newell 225; Mike Davidson 229,221-631; Brian Gebo 203; Mark Wadsworth 209; Bill Davidson 235; Mike Jones 212,201; Garry Monrian 230-612; Lou Kannegiser 212; Craig Morris 202,231-622; Eric Monrian 251,224,201-676; Ross Boone Jr 224,213,201-638; Chris Smith 224; Scott Bennett 227,201-619; Josh Mccarthy 225; Mark Gulick 208; Brett Stuttard 222,221-635; John Gulick 207; Art Dashnaw 201,200; Sean Hammond 210; Travis Mattison 210; Leon Nash 222,237-655; Mike Durkee 213; Cody Brockway 257,220,204-681; Frank Cottone Jr 213,224-606; Anthony Pliscofsky 111 246,268-692; Clayton Brockway 217,217-619.
HF/FE Mixed Industrial — 11/15
Amber Campbell 187; Ken Scherl 214; Jeffrey Boyer 241,222-656; Tom Kilmartin 259,257,256-772; Jeremiah Gifford 258,233-685; Scott Rock 217,202-604; Jim Wells 213; Chris Rock 234,213-638; Philip Rock 207; Briana Bickford 191,188,181-560; Barry Latterell 234,245-678; Jack Bickford 256,202-621; Dave Birkheimer 224; Dick Seacord 200; Lloyd Thomas 204,222-611; Cody Thomas 223; Mark Seacord 236-608; Sarah Hanson 189,202,196-587; Nick Gebo 226,204-608; Joe Case 205; Art Couture 210; Wayne Havens 200; Ray VanTassell 243,235,210-688; Art Dashnaw 202,219; Chasidy Steady 193,186,189-568; Jim Steady 235,234,215-684; Ian Ladd 201.
KINGPIN'S ALLEY
Friday Singles Classic — 11/8
Eric Evans 246,227,233-883; Mark Zingaro 222,206-808; John Urban 201.
Sunday Niters — 11/10
Devan Vanguilder 266,201,247-714; Scott Bennett Jr 279,232-710; John Morgan Jr 235,226,247-708; Mike LaPointe 214,236,229-679; Ray Tennant Jr 279-627; Joe Case 266-625; Jason Woodcock 202,212-600; Jon Moyer 223; Ernie Brennan 203; Allen Kawa 211; Ray Tennant Sr 208; Georgianna Brennan 204.
York/Sycuro Memorial — 11/11
Fran Allen 227,245,226-698; Kyle Phillips 249,213,215-677; Isaiah Cody 246; Al Bedard Jr 205; Brandon Allen 236; Amanda Allen 214; Rick Welch 217; Mary LaChappelle 193; Karen Lawson 180.
Kingpin Classic — 11/11
Walter Thorne 235,255,259,256-1005; Aaron Pond 247,247,238,269-1001; Kara Rapp 279,234,236,248-997; Ethan Kelsey 251,239,239,256-985; Jason McCotter 235,233,238,278-984; Brandon Boyer 279,246,245,208-978; Barry Bisner 224,246,260,248-978; Gary Plansker 225,276,247,219-967; Blaine Phair 205,225,277,256-963; Vinnie Nichols 224,238,254,235-951; Shawn Junko 237,226,234,254-951; Craig Morrell 248,223,234,244-949; Ray Tennant Jr. 258,225,254,204-941; Ben Keech 244,289,240-934; Darren Camp 248,226,279-931; Bob Pearsall 240,225,225,236-926; Barry Brockway 237,276,237-925; Derek Bruno 277,203,247-925; Barnaby Jones 279,235,226-924; Anlyn Billington 253,244,237-921; John Confalone 265,201,240,213-919; Aaron Holtby 227,300-914; Dan Wilson 236,215,257,205-913; Tom Yadanza 238,244,227,203-912; Mike Graves 246,225,259-902; Tony Maresco 224,205,204,269-902; Brandon Palladino 229,258,244-900; John Duguay 214,222,215,247-898; BillNichols 222,223,231,222-898; Jeff Medick 233,215,255-897; Larry Vare cka 216,210,244,226-896; Ryan Benosky 230,277-894; Dave Simons 257,257-890; Marc Lambert 234,215,248-888; Howard Raych 258,222,233-888; Christian Winters 244,213,204,223-884; Meg Ryan 214,216,213,237-880; Mike White II 239,225,215,200-879; Al Barcomb 214,210,226,226-876; Ben Bohannon 214,246,247-876; Walt Sevrie 223,247,219-871; John Morgan Jr. 216,254,200-869; Nick Fuller 245,261-866; Jeff LaFave 236,245,221-861; John Closson 267,200,207-858; Adrien Hollister 234,240-858; Frank Pelletier 236,224,204-857; Harold Lawson 226,244,215-854; Scott George 218,244,206-850; Don Billington 231,243-849; Rick Clothier 217,247-847; Brock Keech 204,279-846; Pete Temeles 278-844; Tom Graves 202,225,222-842; Brian Palmer 227,234-840; Mike White 235,232,209-838; Sonny Goldsmith 226,205,214-836; Mark Zingaro 246,232-832; Dennis LaFontaine 245,204,211-830; Meg Lambert 248,210,203-830; Nelson Weller 209,233-818; Richie Otto 221,201,204-814; Lester Lemery 224,203,204-814; DJ Bohannon 228,226-812; Erik G ordon 234-803.
L.G. LANES & GAMES
L.G. Youngsters — 11/11
Pat Levy-Weber 215; Fran Taitel 181,170; Liz White 174,181; Steve Maxim 198,244,163-605; John Gunther 214.
Tyros — 11/13
You have free articles remaining.
Shari Harrison 191; Sabrina Harpp 177; Barb Arnold 200; Doris Wildermuth 209.
Matinee Dolls — 11/12
Peg Tulley 172; Debbie Duell 210.
Tri-County Mixers — 11/12
Steve Maxim 200; Sabrina Harpp 188; Mike Dane 156,214,258-628; Michele Brockway 182; Rycky Stark Jr. 185,234,184-603; Chris Walker 204; Kevin Mulcahy 226,206,182-614; Joe Shortsleeves 228; Craig Baker 236; Matt Hall 259,203,222-684; George Bristol Jr. 158,200,254-612; Joe Mastrodomenico 203,202,212-617; Dennis Burrows 227; Ron Ristau 249,163,206-618; Fran Taitel 226,159,170-555; Stan Ellsworth 213; Donny Clark 215; Brian Ferguson 201; Kevin Ferguson 200,234; Carl Brainard 202.
Koffee Klatcher — 11/14
Fran Taitel 212,205,182-599; Shari Harrison 185,232,214-631; Peg Tulley 202; Sabrina Harpp 156,177,210-543; Karen Maxim 190; Karen Valero 173; Joyce Thyrring 195; Cathy Hodgkins 176; Sandy LaPierre 191; Vicky Eastwood 182; Terry Fazio 174.
Queensbury Seniors — 11/15
Kit Huggard 171.
SLATE VALLEY LANES
Coffee & Donut — 11/15
Stacey Gokey 195,190. Kathy Gebo 212, 194-575.
Slate Valley Jrs — 11/15
DJ. Ludwikowski 222,267,204-693; Jeff Juckett 204,231-604; Jayden Brown 209.
Mettowee — 11/18
Adam Gordon 235,224,243-702; Greg Pritchard 245; Mike Krawczyk 254,225,226-705; Roy Fifield 233,211-634; Matt Wood 235,245,206-686; Herb Sady 234; Jeff Lourie 214; Ashley Marcelle 202; Keith Guinipero 256,217,224-697; Dan Dibble 211; Kenny Currier 227; Jim Frasier 204; Mike Lachapelle 202; Bernie Lurvey 257,221-644; Lee Bousley 233,235-643; Hannah Grenier 203; Candy Hurlburt 180; Nick Gebo 254,225-662.
Northern — 11/19
Dave Morse 233-600; Bernie Lurvey 226,226-646; Sam Mcdonald 214; John Terirle 216,216-606; Dan Wood 203; Joel Rudnicki 204; Colleen Wallace 199-541; Jeff Humphries 200,264-636; Ginny Mulhall 181,183; Jackie Martelle 192; Jason Kilburn 215; Jeff Luidwikowski 211; Sue Conklin 190.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.