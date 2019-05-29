BROADWAY LANES
Summer Doubles Classic -- 5/28
Cory Nichols 279,238,276,204-997; Ricky Fredette 267,248,216,265-996; Brandon Bickford 260,266,233,234-993; Dave Stewart 277,243,233,213-966; Mark Ross 223,268,234,236-961; John Davis Jr 244,213,245,237-939; Roy Vanderbogart 247,226,205,257-935; Sean Burnham 279,236,215,204-934; Ethan Kelsey 198,225,256,245-924; Brandon Boyer 257,225,267,172-921; Eric Palmer 190,212,300,214-916; Eric Stangle 187,267,240,215-909; Scott George 227,257,184,240-908; Josh Gitto 232,249,245,169-895; Scott Burnham Jr 233,247,209,206-895; Dave Gould 209,248,219,204-880; Justin Barcomb 235,189,246,207-877; Ben Mullen 223,224,205,219-871; Ronny Cararra 194,214,239,210-857; Steve Rock 227,237,204,187-855; Jarrett Morris 203,227,207,217-854; Nelson Chase 234,193,201,212-840; Al Gitto 213,211,246,166-836; Tim Prouty 203,224,205,201-833; Frank Cataldo 222,195,233,182-832; Dillon Greeno 189,217,216,208-830; Jesse Edwards 223,150,233,215-821; Gary Plansker 174,193,236,217-820; Bryan Scott 221,131,209,254-815; Ric k Wilbur 213,162,192,247-814; George Bristol 206,188,217,202-813; Al Barcomb 226,207; Rick VanGuilder 204,201; Barry Latterell 264; Bill Nichols 234; Brad DeLisle 223; Paul Greene 211; Ron Jarvis 207.
KINGPIN'S ALLEY
Show Me The Money -- 5/22
Jeff Lafave 243,226,300,268-1037; Brock Keech 212,266,276,217-971; Patrick Loomis 300,268,202-969; David Gould II 212,262,256,235-965; Brandon Boyer 247,236,213,268-964; John Morgan Jr 223,267,247,227-964; Nick Fuller 246,215,257,246-964; Dillon Greeno 247,269,244-953; Barnaby Jones 279,280,223-950; Mike Eggleston 224,268,217,222-931; Brandon Palladino 237,200,237,256-930; Cory Nichols 268,211,227,219-925; John Confalone III 202,217,217,279-915; Frank Cataldo 245,224,215,227-911; Harold Lawson 242,234,206,215-897; Lester Lemery 216,245,222,212-895; Brian Palmer 258,235,214-890; Dan Billington 243,256,235-874; Barry Brockway 213,224,236-872; Christian Winters 223,255-854; Adrien Hollister 228,223,224-850; Robert Eggleston 211,210,210,205-836; Bob Evans 225,217,212-834; Doug Herold 237,200-819; Megan Lambert 234,249-819; Wade White 258,211-818; Brad Delisle 244,210-809; Ray Tennant Jr 224,246-800; Kaylee White 194,214,193-773; Melissa Dickinson 211,204-771; Amber Gossett 235-734; An nelise LaChapelle 229-731; Ryan Benosky 204,216,218; Rick Bogholtz 203,243; Larry Varecka 214,225; Jon Greer 216,217; Mike D White Sr 211,220; Walt Sevrie 201,216; Haylee Keech 209,203; Bobbie Wilder 244; Shawn Morehouse 220; Mike Scheerer 218; Matt Pistoia 218; Kowen Drake 212; Frank Gorham Jr 211; Judy Mitchell 180,202; Rich Otto 209; Joe Morehouse 204; Tom Dickinson 202; Paul LaMarche 201; Marie Tennant 197; Vanette Monette 185; Meagan Brownell 180.
Forever Young -- 5/23
Wyman Swinton 241,196,215-652; Gary Sampson 221,199,204-624; Roy Brady 211,220-610; Floyd Butler 223,196,187-606; Erica Sampson 180; Roger Nelligan 170.
Summer Singles Classic -- 5/21
Wyman Swinton 247,238,232,227-944; Larry Hayes 236,244,270-943; Darren Camp 206,243,279,211-939; Tom Yadanza 211,240,235,245-931; Mark Zingaro 225,211,256-878; Mike Scheerer 207,221,202,244-874; John Morgan Jr 225,209,259-868; Bob Evans 233,204-834; Floyd Butler 216,205,202,209-832; Bob Macey 255; Gary Sampson 240; Erica Sampson 206; Bob Hotte 205; Paul Steves 203.
Summer Have A Ball -- 5/23
Andrew Gates 210; Matt Sargent 204; Sheri Hammond 181.
