KINGPIN’S ALLEY
Summer Have A Ball — 7/11
Tim Smith 234,203-600; Sheri Hammond 182,196-549; Frank Palmer 215,203; Kevin Mulcahy 223; Mike Mulcahy 215; Ryan Mare 210; Jonathan Lemery 205.
Forever Young — 7/11
Floyd Butler 203,214,170-587; Wyman Swinton 177,190,182-549; Erica Sampson 192,184-544; Rick Provencher 209; George Bristol Sr 194; Ellen Marcantonio 186; Ed Rubino 182; Chuck Jones 179; Sandy Martin 177; Diana Schuster 175.
Show Me The Money — 7/10
Tim Prouty 231,279,256,243-1009; Nick Fuller 269,267,224,237-997; Cory Nichols 247,259,254,235-995; John Morgan Jr 279,228,230,257-994; Brandon Boyer 223,263,255,248-989; Barnaby Jones 235,256,236,258-985; Frank Cataldo 238,245,264,201-948; Ryan Benosky 257,212,254,212-935; John Confalone III 203,236,217,279-935; Jeff Lafave 237,254,208,232-931; Ben Bohannon 223,233,234,236-926; Patrick Loomis 213,226,224,228-891; Lester Lemery 243,268-882; Barry Brockway 214,226,256-881; Christian Winters 228,204,201,244-877; Rick Bogholtz 203,201,226,245-875; Bob Evans 236,245,210-871; Rich Otto 220,244,202-865; Jesse Whorf 213,230,210,209-862; Doug Herold 220,264,211-857; Dillon Greeno 235,217,220-854; Devan VanGuilder 201,215,244-838; Paul LaMarche 247,212-828; Robert Eggleston 216,244-818; Shawn Morehouse 215,235,207-817; Brian Palmer 244,232-814; Mike D White Sr 263,210-813; Adrien Hollister 214,222-807; Chris Rock 256-804; Jessica Hoy 198,212,195,190-795; Melissa Dickinson 193,210,188-769; Megan Lambert 221,206-757; Kaylee White 196,223,209-754; Bobbie Wilder 200,205,192-744; Larry Varecka 201,200,226; Ben Keech 234,211; Ray Tennant Jr 237; Mike Blair 234; Jonathon Temeles 227; Matt Pistoia 222; Tom Dickinson 222; Joe Morehouse 219; Mike Prince 213; Brandon Palladino 212; Mike Scheerer 212; Brad Delisle 210; Nick Ramsey 208; Wade White 206; John Morgan Sr 204; Tyler Dalbey 200; Judy Mitchell 181,182; Jodie Duggan 195.
Summer Singles Classic — 7/9
John Morgan Jr 221,225,267,243-956; Larry Hayes 224,214,231,259-928; Darren Camp 214,234,224,224-896; Bob Evans 277,223-881; Floyd Butler 203,214,234-821; Maryanne Faranda 201,184-726; Bob Macey 218,205; Mark Zingaro 205,211; Evan Steves 204,208; Wyman Swinton 242; Paul Houck 225; Roy Brady 203; Erica Sampson 181.
SLATE VALLEY LANES
Summer No Tap — 7/10
Alexis Mack 219,225,200-644; John Hollister 279,264-721; Jess Tupper 241; Zach Hollister 200,219-616; Bernie Lurvey 265,202,234-701; Jeff Juckett jr 201; Sam Mcdonald 214,218-601; Rich Jones 217; Rose leonGuerrerro 200,221-585; Joel Rudnicki 204,201; Dan Wood 206.
